Nothing about nursing is easy; but it is rewarding.
That is the message Abritta Carter and Tonya Williams with Self Regional Medical Center pass along. They say nursing requires a tough skin and a heart.
Getting into the career was a learning experience, they agreed. Williams admitted she was bored. She was a biology major. Like other students, she had to take prerequisites and ended up in nursing.
"I fell into it by accident, to be honest with you.”
Growing up, Carter said she wanted to be a doctor. Her grandmother was in ICU and she saw the nurses doing everything and taking care of her.
“They were trying their hardest, they were at her bedside at all hours doing everything to save her life," she said. The nurses explained step by step what was going on. Her grandmother died, but that didn't deter her.
“I wanted to take care of people right there," Carter said.
She started her career in ICU. "I loved everything about it. Then I went to ER and I loved it. I loved the critical care part of it, not knowing what to expect — the jump-in, the high stress, the adrenalin.”
You have to be an adrenalin junkie to work in the ER, Carter said. You can get any number of cases, pediatric and stabbings. You have to be ready to jump in at any given moment.
Carter said she went into nursing wanting to make a difference.
"When I am able to make a difference — whether helping somebody or some kind of interaction between patient and family member — knowing that makes a difference gives me the strength to keep doing it."
Williams said she was fascinated in how all pieces of the body work. Her interests led her to working on all kinds of areas — cancers, working with in-patient chemotherapy, even working with patients going through alcohol and drug withdrawals.
“I’ve been there ever since. I get a little bit of everything that comes in there," she said.
In addition to medical training, nurses should have a good ear.
Older people get lonely when they don’t have anyone to talk to, Williams said. "Sometimes, you think why are they pressing the button? It’s not that they need help; they’re lonely.”
Patients don't have to be elderly, she said. Sometimes, a patient has burned bridges with family. The more you talk to them, the more you realize sometimes, they need the company.
“Sometimes the talk can heal them more than the medication,” Williams said. Some patients remember you, especially if you cared for them. They love the interaction, the company."
She enjoys the interaction as well. Sometimes she learns patients might be afraid of not being able to afford their medication. Then she tries to help determine what drugs they can afford.
“We don’t look at your whether you have insurance or not; we try to help you.”
"I love it. Just like any day, you’ll have ups or downs,“ Williams said about her 20-year career. "At least, you go to bed thinking, 'I helped someone this day. If I can help out, I feel like I won that day.'”
"I think I have more positives than negatives," Carter said of her eight-year career. You don’t see anything when they go home, but you know they were doing better. Some days, you get patients who are critically ill; the goal is to help this patient however you can to stabilize them so they can go to the appropriate unit.
“We don’t get to see the progression of the patients or the outcome of these patients." Carter admitted she can go home and wonder how the patients are doing.
She recalled the moment when she knew she made the right career choice.
"It was a difficult case in ICU. A girl was 5 years old. She came to me. Of course, she was crying. She hugged me and said 'Thank you for helping my moma.'" That was the situation when she realized she was right where she needed to be.
"She’s crying, I’m crying. At that moment, it took away all the bad, all the negative in the situation," Carter said.
For Williams, the epiphany came when she realized the importance of her relationships with her patients.
Helping a patient understand why they are in the hospital, helping them get their medicine — that’s when she realized nursing is the right career.
Some people are scared of doctors, Williams said. If you can get somebody to trust you, they can start to do better for themselves.
"To me, I’ve learned over the years, if I can’t get a good outcome, I can talk them into taking their insulin every day. I’ll take any little celebration I can get," she said.
Carter and Williams said the end of the COVID-19 pandemic changed nursing, Carter said.
Hospital staff changed to having virtual meetings. Use of electronic equipment has increased.
In the ER, there were holds and transfers if the ICU was full. Carter said that at the beginning of the pandemic she didn't think it was going to be tough.
Physically, mentally and emotionally, it was tough seeing patients come in who were fairly OK, and then the tables turned, she said.
At one hour, patients were OK. Then, two hours later, their status changed, Williams said. “We had to do a lot of musical beds.”
In those moments, staff had to transition from a mindset of “here I am going to do what I can to get them stable to move them to their specialty area to realizing we are the specialty area," Carter said.
"I think in terms of places in larger cities, we were lucky," Williams said. Self wasn't affected as much as larger communities.
The hospital was full a lot. You have to transfer patients and wait on rooms and figure out where to put the patients, she said.
Everyone learned a lot during the pandemic, Carter said. In talking with people, some would say “I don’t see how you do it. … Nobody realizes the backside of nursing, the trials, and the things we have to go through until a pandemic comes up.”
“We worked as a team; we learned a lot from each other and how to work with each other," Williams said about the experience with the pandemic.
Carter said she appreciates team members. In critical situations, everyone comes together, she said. In those moments, they offer a helping hand. "You always have a team member willing to help."
Struggles do arise, though. Williams said she can do eight to nine hours a day. Even though her shift ends, she might stay later. When she starts something, she goes through until it is finished or she knows it will be finished early the next day.
Losing patients is Carter's struggle. Despite all the effort and doing everything possible, patients still succumb. Often, she will go home and replay a situation in her head, making sure everything was done correctly. Even knowing everything was done, death is not easy.
“It’s a very eerie feeling when you hear the doctor say 'time of death.'”
"Nurses have to learn how to grow a tough skin, but at the end of the day, you still have a heart," she said.
Nurses at Carolina Health Centers in Greenwood said the past two years have been trying, at times, but nothing has shaken their desire to help people.
“It’s been chaotic and scary at times, especially at the beginning when it was new to everyone,” nurse Katie Henley said. “The public was scared. We were kind of waiting for orders to come down. Once they came down, though, none of us batted an eye. We did what we were supposed to do. There were days when the nursing staff got sick, and we had to do double duties and multiple shifts. It was chaotic, at times, but we got through it.”
Henley said she’s allowed work to stay at work, and, to destress, she takes a walk before she goes home to spend time with her family.
“I live to serve and to help people,” Henley said. “I always knew I wanted to help people. I like to see people feeling better. I like to see people achieving their goals. I took an oath to take care of whomever is in my care. That’s what’s important to me.”
She and other nurses at CHC said the public and businesses have been helpful and appreciative during the pandemic. Crocs provided shoes, Starbucks and Aromas gave away coffee and other businesses offered discounts. Home health agencies brought cookies and candies to the Uptown office, and churches have provided space for COVID testing and vaccination clinics.
Still, there were tough times.
“There were days of doubt, but never did I rethink (my career),” Henley said. “There were days that it was really hard to get through. In the long scheme of things, I wouldn’t change a minute of it.”
Nurse Kayla Kulhanek said the past two years have been busy, challenging – and have involved constant change and the need to adapt, to make sure patients and their own families received quality care.
“Working in a doctor’s office setting makes that a little better, I think; more so than if we were working in a hospital setting,” Kulhanek said. “You see the critical needs in the hospital, and you probably have that constant worry of whether my patient is going to make it to the next shift. Here, we see the beginning stages of COVID. It makes it easier to keep work at work and to have family life at home.”
Kulhanek’s dedication to her career hasn’t wavered.
“I have not considered a career change,” she said. “It was stressful at times. But this company has been a great one to work for and to make it easier to come every day, even during stressful days.”
Nurse Joyce Jabber said the past two years has been a time of learning to readjust. Department of Health and Environmental Control regulations have changed quite a bit, she said.
“It has been kind of stressful, but we adjust every day,” Jabber said. “It’s coming in every day knowing you have to take care of the patients and do what is required of you.
Jabber achieves work/life balance through structure.
“I know what is required of me to do at work, so I do that,” she said. “When I get home, it’s very structured, where I do A, B, C and D, and then I’m done. I don’t like surprises.”
She said nurses are dedicated to the profession and fully realize things can change from day to day.
“We want the public to know we are there for them,” Jabber said. “Our desire is to be helpful and compassionate. We are dealing with the same thing that they are. We want them to know that we know what they are going through because we are going through it with them.”
Nurse Russell Prince said things have been “extremely hectic and exhausting” since the start of the pandemic. He said he and his colleagues have had to rearrange workflow and do new things, such as go outside to get patients and offer telehealth options. They’ve had more weekly meetings because of ever-changing situations.
Past two years
“We’ve been able to do it as a team, and the teamwork has been phenomenal,” Prince said.
He decompresses by taking walks, gardening or sitting on his patio. That time helps recharge him for the next day at the office.
“We strive to provide the best care to all of our patients, even though they may have had to wait a little longer during this pandemic,” Prince said. “There are a lot of things that go on behind the scenes that the public doesn’t know about.”
Prince said some of the nurse-appreciation efforts have faded in recent months, but that the public has been mostly supportive. He said he had one bad experience in which a person at a grocery store who saw him in scrubs waved him in front of her, but not because she was being polite. She didn’t want to be near him.
“When we were in uniform, it wasn’t all about appreciation,” Prince said. “It was also judgmental and being shunned as well.”
Prince said there have been plenty of times he’s been exhausted, but he remains committed.
“I’ve always loved helping people and spreading hope, love and joy,” he said.
Nurse Lisa Morgan said staff shortages have been difficult at times, but she said the “fear of the unknown” has been the most troubling thing.
“We are also experiencing the pandemic,” she said. “We will continue being there for them. It may take us a little longer. We may have to do it different ways, but we are still there for them.”