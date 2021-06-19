ABBEVILLE — No one stands alone.
That message resonated Saturday during Juneteenth celebrations in Greenwood and Abbeville. Speakers touted pride and education as goals.
Growing up, former state Sen. Floyd Nichols said he never heard of Juneteenth — the date Union soldiers delivered the message to slaves in Galveston, Texas that they had been freed more than two years earlier with the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Later, he learned of the Tulsa, Oklahoma, riot and massacre.
“There was no history. That needs to be changed. ... Think of how much our ancestors persevered. We’re standing on their shoulders,” he said Saturday at the inaugural Juneteenth celebration in Abbeville.
Today, he noted, the nation faces voter ID laws, voter suppression efforts and even a law in Georgia that makes giving water to a person standing in line to vote a crime.
“The contributions of everyone — unity — is what makes us strong,” he said. “We will persevere.”
Nicholson’s amazement that Juneteenth is now a national holiday, signed into law Thursday by President Joe Biden, was echoed by others. Amy Alley marveled that only three years ago, she knew nothing about Juneteenth, and she is a teacher.
She learned of Juneteenth from a friend and from Facebook. It prompted her to do research. As she learned about Juneteenth, Alley said she noticed more and more people talking about it.
“Being around young students, it makes you think a little harder,” she said.
“I thought what a strange thing that the Emancipation Proclamation was passed and it took two years for people to find out about it. It reminds you how immediate our society is,” she said.
“It’s good to see thing happening in my hometown,” Alley said of the Juneteenth celebration, which drew a few hundred people to Court Square.
Echoing a statement by Nicholson, Catherine Byrd said that in some cases, schools have not done a good job teaching Black history.
She recalled the reaction of kindergarten students she taught years ago when she related a story of white and Black water fountains. She was thirsty one day and she was too small to reach a water fountain; then she saw another fountain she could reach, so she drank water from it. A woman screamed at her for doing so, scaring her so much, she wanted to hide.
Byrd said her students couldn’t believe the woman’s reaction.
Harris Bailey did his part for education with books focusing on Black military service at the Livery Stable, which was the site of arts and craft vendors.
“It’s just preaching the gospel to people who want to listen to it,” he said. Abbeville has a long history of Black men who served in the military. He showed lists of men who served in the Civil War and World War I in the 371st Regiment. Bailey said he hopes to make service in World War I part of his masters thesis at Clemson University.
He showed a book about the only tank unit in World War II that was manned by African Americans. The unit included a soldier from Greenwood.
Education set the path for Abbeville native and attorney Montrio Belton in an unexpected way. He recalled being put into in-school suspension. A teacher was reading the autobiography of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. That book, along with the work of Johnny Cochran in the O.J. Simpson trial, sparked his interest in advocacy.
After his speech, Belton greeted several people, including the Albert Woods, the teacher whose book inspired him so long ago.
Belton said the first time he was asked to speak at a Juneteenth event he declined, because he said he couldn’t get past the fact that there was a two-year gap between legal freedom and actual freedom for slaves working on a plantation in Galveston, Texas.
He read stories of slaves who were prepared for their lives to seek education, owning property and even voting.
“What are your goals and how are you going to change society for the better?” he asked.
“Juneteenth has always been our kind of liberation day,” Belton said.
Donald Burton shared a similar sentiment at Greenwood’s Juneteenth celebration.
“In 1776, we weren’t invited to the party,” he said in reference to the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
The Greenwood celebration attracted a crowd to Magnolia Park to enjoy food, fellowship, fun, books and entrepreneurial spirit.
Bre Padgett and Hakeem Lewis manned a table at the Greenwood celebration. Both are teenagers and self-employed, Padgett with a business selling women’s clothes and accessories and Lewis working in a foreign currency exchange business. Padgett has more than 100,000 followers on her social media accounts and Lewis hopes for a career in real estate.
Padgett said she would rather put her energy into herself. In a job, she said, you’re making someone else rich.
Lewis touted the opportunity for financial freedom. Having a job and struggling to pay bills is not what God wants for people, Lewis said.
“A lot of people are new to the holiday,” said co-organizer Myia Salley-Johnson. There are three points to recognize: Freedom was only found two years later; knowing and normalization of the celebration of culture out loud and the event shows the expression of freedom that is almost in correlation to July 4; and the importance of unity. Ultimately, unity will push people higher, Johnson said.
“We’re out here because this is our village, our community,” she said. “All we need is each other. We can conquer anything if we do it together.”