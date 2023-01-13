council1
Buy Now

Retiring Chief Judge William H. McNeil received a standing ovation at Wednesday’s Abbeville City Council meeting after Mayor Pro Tem Ben Greeson, right, presented a plaque and gavel honoring his 18 years of service to the city.

 ROBERT JORDAN | INDEX-JOURNAL

ABBEVILLE — United Way officials are turning their eye toward the city and want residents to reciprocate.

The vision is for equitable communities and to increase opportunities, said Marisel Losa, president and CEO of the United Way of the Lakelands. There is a lot of legwork to be done.

Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.

Tags