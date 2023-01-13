ABBEVILLE — United Way officials are turning their eye toward the city and want residents to reciprocate.
The vision is for equitable communities and to increase opportunities, said Marisel Losa, president and CEO of the United Way of the Lakelands. There is a lot of legwork to be done.
The United Way has two campaigns in Abbeville: the city and WCTEL. “We can do better,” she said.
United Way officials are looking for local board members. It’s hard to make decisions when the city has no representation, Losa said at Wednesday’s Abbeville City Council meeting. In addition to her presentation, Losa delivered folders full of brochures about what the organization does along with donation and pledge forms.
The organization offers programs ranging from free tax preparation, housing and utility assistance, pharmacy and employment and financial counseling aid, she said. Tax preparation assistance for people who make less than $55,000 will be offered Tuesdays at Abbeville County Library, she said.
One of the programs coming to Abbeville is the Lakelands Community Gardens which can address food insecurity. Gardens are at the free medical clinic in Greenwood, the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakelands, Self Regional Healthcare and GLEAMNS.
Several health-related programs are available, such as lakelands.crediblemind.com, which offers free articles, blogs and podcasts on mental health issues ranging from COVID-19 stress and depression to burnout and trauma.
“Without health, there’s really not much more to be done to improve community,” said Losa, who has a background in community health.
During the past year, the United Way has delivered more than $1 million in assistance, Losa said.
Officials awarded nearly $17,000 from its emergency solution grant to help people facing eviction to keep their house. “That’s 10 families that are not in the streets,” she said. An emergency assistance grant provided up to $109,000 for clients to improve their homes.
One ambition for Losa is to bring a Day of Action event to Abbeville. The program unites people and agencies to work on one big project. It has historically been focused on Greenwood. Usually, up to 100 volunteers participate.
In other business:
An annual report and impact analysis indicated that 78 events hosted downtown resulted in a $1.9 million economic impact. Accommodations tax revenues hit a new high for the second year in a row. The city awarded $25,000 in four grants to small businesses for improvements in 2022. In total, up to $36,000 has been invested. Since 2019, up to $139,000 has been invested by the city and small business owners.
Chief Judge William H. McNeil was honored for his service to the city.
Horace Brownlee was re-appointed to a three-year term on the Board of Zoning Appeals and Sandi Hood was re-appointed to serve a four-year term on the Board of Planning Commission. No nominations were presented to fill a seat on the Historic Properties Protection Commission. The current holder, Steven Marner, does not wish to serve again.
No council member was put forth to serve as the city’s ambassador to the National League of Cities convention which will be held in Washington, D.C. The date of the event has not been determined. Up to 2,700 cities are expected to be represented.
Bids are being sought for work on the Henry-Hillcrest Waterline Project. City Manager Blake Stone said they are due Feb. 9 and will be presented at the council’s march meeting.
Council members approved a request from Harvest Christian Ministries to use Court Square on March 26 for a sacred assembly event. Traffic flow will not be affected.
Road closures for festivals, parades and Halloween events were approved by the council. Stone said the goal is to make sure businesses won’t be inconvenienced by the restrictions. Information will be sent to business owners and put on the city’s website. He said a QR code also can be provided.