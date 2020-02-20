Don’t waste money this tax season, the trained volunteers at the United Way of Greenwood and Abbeville Counties want to make sure people get the full bang of their tax refund buck.
For the 11th year, the United Way is offering its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Anyone with an annual income of less than $64,000 qualifies to have their federal and state income taxes prepared and filed for free, with direct deposit options for any returns, said Emily Findley, director of community impact at UWGAC.
Through an IRS-funded VITA grant, the United Way is able to offer tax prep services from well-trained volunteers, Findley said.
“We don’t want anybody to have to pay for tax preparation fees, or be taken advantage of by fast-return fees,” she said.
While some tax prep services focus on getting the largest return, Findley said sometimes that can be a detriment. She said her volunteers, who have had 13 hours of training classes and up to about 40 hours of additional training, have had to correct filings done by other tax preparation services.
Their job, she said, is to make sure each filing follows the letter of the law.
To make an appointment at one of the three available tax prep sites in Greenwood, Abbeville or McCormick, visit fileforfree.org or call 864-477-1477. You can also dial 2-1-1 to set up an appointment.
The tax preparation sites are open until April 17. People can come from 3:30-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday to the United Center of Community Care at 929 Phoenix St. to file. Those looking to file will need to bring their photo ID, a social security card, income statements, bank account and routing number, the health care form 1095-A if applicable along with any other important tax information.
The Abbeville site, at the county library, 1407 N. Main St., is open from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. The McCormick site is located at the McCormick Arts Council at the Keturah.
Ronald Boone, one of the volunteers working the Greenwood site Wednesday, said he got interested in volunteering when he was a Lander student. Now, as a graduate, he continues to volunteer his time helping people get the thorough tax help they need. He said last year he personally helped file more than 100 returns.