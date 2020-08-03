Data should drive decision making — it’s a philosophy the United Way of Greenwood and Abbeville County wants to put into practice through Greenwood Counts, a new community data platform aimed at helping provide the resources needed to better address Greenwood’s needs.
At greenwoodcounts.org, governments, health departments, education institutions, community organizations, service providers and other community partners will have access to a free online resource providing community quality of life data.
On the site, visitors can look at more than 140 health and quality-of-life data indicators; from points as granular as the demographic data of Medicare patients who have been monitored for diabetes in the past year to issues as broad as food insecurity. The site provides dashboards for each indicator with maps and graphs, letting users look at indicators down to the zip-code level and comparing it to the county, state or even national statistics.
“Basically, the goal of the site is to centralize the data for this community to see what are we doing great —so we can keep doing it — and what can we be doing better,” said local United Way President and CEO Marisel Losa. “Folks really need to play with it themselves. Everyone who looks at the info is looking at it through a different lens.”
Greenwood Counts was borne by the 2014 Greenwood Indicators Project, which aimed to do data reporting on Greenwood’s health and wellness indicators. When the project came under the umbrella of the United Way in 2018, the goal became to develop an interactive platform that allows the community to better address its needs.
Losa said the plan now is to work with community partners to show them what’s possible with this new data platform, and how the data can be used to better serve local organizations. Besides the wealth of data, the platform also organizes community resources and evidence-based practices for others to use.
One of the site’s services allows groups to submit the work they’re doing to a group of experts who will assess the work and deem it evidence-based if it is serving a need the data shows the community has, and the outcomes can be measured. If the local group’s work doesn’t meet this standard, the experts can give feedback on how to better serve the community using the data at hand.
“It helps nonprofits who might not be experienced working like this, and helps bring them a few steps forward,” Losa said.
As employer-based fundraising campaigns are getting less effective, Losa said community partners will need to turn to funding from outside Greenwood and South Carolina for money. Proving that local programs are evidence-based is a big bump in credibility when applying for grants or federal funding, she said.
Another part of the project, she said, is to ensure nonprofits and partners are on the same page. If everyone is working together and collaborating around data-driven, evidence-based programs and policies, it reduces duplicate services and promotes partnerships to provide more effective services.
The data on the platform comes from state sources, census data, the American Community Survey and national sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and National Cancer Institute.
Zeb Gantt, research and data specialist for the local United Way, said he’s going to start using social media twice a week to highlight functions and the usability of the website, along with highlighting data points that stand out. He’s excited to bring partners to the table and explain how their decision-making needs to be driven by the data.
“I think this tool will allow us to take a deeper dive and really track how we’re doing,” he said.
Through a mentorship award this project received, Gantt will be learning from top experts in the field of data-driven coordination. They will help him in communicating to partners how they can use this tool to refine existing services and create new ones. It’s about using the data to identify and prioritize attainable goals, and then put boots on the ground that can actually accomplish these goals.
“None of this works and none of this is effective if we don’t sit down and have conversations about the effects of this data,” Losa said. “We’re asking the community to stay tuned, because that’s coming down the pike.”