The Avengers brought heroes together on the silver screen. The United Way of the Lakelands is trying to bring hometown heroes together to help tackle the area’s toughest problems.
On Thursday, the nonprofit group kicked off its annual fundraising and informational campaign at the YMCA. With a theme “the power is you,” the group invited families and children to dress up as superheroes to show off how they can make a change in their own communities.
Over the past three years, the United Way has been gathering its staff and marshaling community activists in several ways. The nonprofit has hired staff to focus on specific projects, while the Greenwood Counts Community Consortium has been using the Greenwood Counts community health data platform to form new strategies for dealing with social inequity in Greenwood’s neighborhoods.
“The United Way is really moving full speed ahead on the synchronization and unification of this community,” said Marisel Losa, president and CEO. “We either get together and tackle the issues at hand ... or we don’t.”
The mission Losa has helped steer the local United Way toward is about working collaboratively. Nonprofits are not in competition when it comes to their goals.
Throughout 2021 and into spring 2022, the United Way served as a central agency in organizing the Greenwood Counts Community Consortium — a brain trust of activists, advocates and leaders in the nonprofit, government, business and community service world. At the center of their work is Greenwood Counts, a data platform presented by the United Way that shows off quality of life data.
Justo Chalaire was hired in March to handle community engagement and data. He helps oversee the Greenwood Counts platform and is working to promote the information the data platform highlights so people can learn the reality of the hardship some people in Greenwood face.
“We have our set steering committee, we have our set guidelines, we’re constantly meeting and reviewing the data from a health equity approach,” he said. “If we can raise the voices of the communities we serve, we’ll have a more equitable approach and a more impactful approach.”
He said an upcoming event is aimed at highlighting what the Greenwood Counts data implies about certain social determinants of health. After that, the steering committee will vote on its top three priorities from the data-driven topics, then form working groups to go into communities and find ways to help.
“I’ve seen the transformation in the United Way in response to what’s been going on in our community,” said John Cooper, chairperson of the United Way board.
He said the fundraising and workplace campaigns the United Way did a decade ago were useful then, but as community needs changed, their approach had to also evolve. Losa, he said, has the experience needed to steer that evolution.
“It is a great vehicle to drill down into the needs of a community and understand what’s going on,” Cooper said. “If we look to attract industry to Greenwood, they need to understand our strengths and our weaknesses.”
Aside from the work with the data platform, the United Way has been working to build a staff that brings passion to their roles. Margie Blalock started in November as director of resource development, and in her job interview she knew this was a good fit for her.
“Our team puts passion into action,” she said.
Veleka Williams, community impact coordinator, came to the United Way in March 2021 from working in public education.
“I’m a people person, I love the children and helping with the community. Making people smile is what I do,” she said. “I’ve been there, I’ve needed help. There are resources available.”
One of the newest hires, Bryan Yebba, moved to Greenwood within the last year from Boston. He’s been hired as coordinator for a new community gardens program he’s tasked with getting off the ground.
“I’m a huge fan of gardening. You see a need, you fill a need,” he said. “The need is great in South Carolina for food insecurity. In some of these areas, the best places to get groceries is, I hate to say it, Dollar General.”
For Losa, one of the major connective pieces of this community service network is the United Way’s Lakelands Volunteer Connection. The online platform allows people who want to volunteer to submit their information, then when groups create volunteer events the website pairs volunteers with events that match their availability and interest.
Losa likened it to a dating site, but for community service instead of romance.
“I think folks are really starting to realize there is a new way, a better way,” she said.