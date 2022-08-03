As thousands of students head back to school across the Lakelands, the local United Way is one of the groups working to equip them with the tools they need to succeed.

On July 20, the United Way of the Lakelands hosted its book bag and school supply giveaway. The Stuff the Bus initiative supplied more than 800 Lakelands area students with supplies to start their new year at school.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.