As thousands of students head back to school across the Lakelands, the local United Way is one of the groups working to equip them with the tools they need to succeed.
On July 20, the United Way of the Lakelands hosted its book bag and school supply giveaway. The Stuff the Bus initiative supplied more than 800 Lakelands area students with supplies to start their new year at school.
Although this drive usually happens once a year, the United Way is now accepting school supplies and monetary donations for the Stuff the Bus campaign year-round. Donors can drop off supplies at the United Center for Community Care at 929 Phoenix St., Greenwood. Call 864-229-4103 for details on what supplies are needed, or how to donate.
Veleka Williams, the United Way of the Lakelands’ community impact coordinator, has been working for the nonprofit since March 2021. She helps organize events such as Stuff the Bus and oversees the group’s volunteer platform.
“I used to work in the public school system in McCormick, so working with children is a real blessing,” she said of the supply drive. “Just to make the community happy and the kids happy, it’s what we strive to do.”
Seeing the smiling faces of so many children, Williams said she understood the impact of the event that other United Way staff had described to her. She said the staff thanks all the donors and people who have supported Stuff the Bus and help make it a success.
For information on how to volunteer and help with United Way projects, visit volunteerlakelands.org, the group’s online platform for volunteers to register.
