SUMMERTON — Years ago, this small town bought a handful of water systems near Lake Marion. And for years, they produced problems: complaints of mysterious illnesses, weeks-long orders to boil water, a pair of criminal investigations and a deeply fractured trust between the town and its customers.

But finally, at a recent town council meeting, Summerton had good news: The town could soon start work on a $2.2 million, state-funded project that leaders believe will alleviate water quality concerns. The state had also just agreed to put another $12 million of COVID stimulus money toward its water and sewer systems, rehabilitating and consolidating its aging infrastructure.