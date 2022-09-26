Uncovered: Latest JDLH audit shows lingering problems, but signs of improvements

South Carolina's lone residential ag school is bucking a trend among South Carolina agencies in recent years. It's spending more on credit cards.
During the Aug. 30 meeting of the State Fiscal Accountability Authority, a board composed of top state officials that has spending oversight, the Division of Procurement Services recommended the agreement stay in place as a condition of the school maintaining its purchasing authority.
Last year, reporting for The Post and Courier's ongoing Uncovered investigative project by the Charleston-based Pulitzer winner and the Index-Journal unveiled questionable purchasing practices on the school's sprawling McCormick County campus, which resulted in reviews by the state Office of Inspector General and Procurement Services. This included the school dividing construction purchases to thwart state guidelines for competition.
The initial procurement audit last year documented more than $1.5 million in divided construction purchases that appeared to steer business to favored vendors. This subsequent audit found no evidence that such practices continue at the agency's facilities department.
Other problems, however, lingered.
Problematic procurements
Auditors found the school did not follow through with required reporting of three unauthorized or illegal procurements identified last year while identifying two new ones.
The largest was the contract extension for Student Centered Education Consulting Group, which the John de la Howe board approved May 26, 2020 and was worth as much as $225,000 — more than four times the school's spending authority.
As was first reported by the Post and Courier, interim agency head Sharon Wall left the school and joined the consulting group just weeks after the new contract was finalized. Emails obtained by the Index-Journal show John de la Howe President Tim Keown, who became agency head July 2 of that year, considered sacking the entire business office when its employees raised concerns about the arrangement.
Auditors determined necessary documentation was not submitted to Columbia and it was never approved outside the agency, a requirement for purchases at John de la Howe above $50,000.
Another unauthorized purchase, an emergency procurement for a long-term food contract, was flagged by auditors last year as the school's determination incorrectly labeled food as an exempt item and the $145,000 contract exceeded John de la Howe's spending authority. Also, while the last-minute arrangement arose only after John de la Howe received approval to open amid the COVID-19 pandemic — the dates on the purchase order, requisition form and online ad announcing an emergency procurement all correspond with the first week of classes — auditors have since determined the procurement wasn't an emergency.
Despite last year's audit, the agency continued to buy food from the vendor without ever putting the contract out to bid, and some payments were made directly to the vendor in a process that bypassed the state Office of Comptroller General.
Another contract, this one for counseling services with a former employee, worth $57,000 was awarded in May 2020 without competition despite topping the school's purchasing authority. While this procurement was reviewed in the earlier audit, it wasn't deemed improper until the latest audit.
Two other purchases were deemed improper: a mold inspection that cost $17,190 and was performed as an emergency procurement despite no immediate suspicion of danger and purchases of propane that were treated as utility payments, which don't require competition.
John de la Howe appears to have satisfied the audit recommendations for these purchases by getting written determinations for each approved by the chief procurement officer before reporting each to the state.
During the State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom asked Keown if the unauthorized and illegal procurements mentioned in the latest audit had happened before the departure of Sylvester Coleman, who served as school finance director.
"It happened before my arrival," he responded.
However, two of those procurements happened when Keown was director of the education center and was being prepared to take on the role of president and one happened while he was president.
The Index-Journal asked the agency to clarify Keown's response. And like with a shake of an eight ball, a new answer emerged.
In a statement, Keown said he "inherited some established procurements that have since been deemed ‘unauthorized/illegal procurements’" — in this case, from an administration he was part of — and has "not knowingly signed off on anything that did not meet the threshold of the law."
Keown expressed a markedly different sentiment last year to people associated with Student Centered Education Consulting Group when the contract was facing questions.
"I will defend you all to the end," he wrote in an email obtained by the Index-Journal. "If they don’t like what we’re doing, then I might toss them the keys to the school. I can have another job tomorrow. Never in my life have I been bothered like this over trivial matters."
An audit conducted by the South Carolina Division of Procurement Services on the South Carolina Governor's School for Agriculture at John de l…
Auditors also expressed concerns about an incomplete purchasing manual, a procurement card reconciliation process that has the chief spender in charge of checking their own purchases and no apparent policy governing when a purchase order is needed.
All were repeat findings, but the agency says it's making headway on correcting them. John de la Howe already changed how it reconciles its credit card purchases and expects to complete updates to the manual and policies by next week.
The rural ag school wasn't the only agency discussed at the Aug. 30 meeting.
Auditors identified problems with credit card procedures at Midlands Technical College and Northeastern Technical College. Unlike John de la Howe, each had at least 20% of their procurement cards suspended for a year. However, they have far more cardholders. Northeastern had 31 across the audit period, while Midlands Tech had 185. Just two employees have procurement cards at John de la Howe.
Coleman at SFAA
Coleman, who spent more than five years at John de la Howe, resigned earlier this year under an agreement that saw the school pay him $90,000. In return, he dropped a complaint alleging discrimination filed with the State Human Affairs Commission and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The agreement included a stipulation that "neither party will make negative statements about the other."
He came up during the State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, with Eckstrom noting the departure — although not naming Coleman — while asking why auditors had repeat findings.
"During this audit, our director of finance resigned in March — not placing blame on anyone, but that happened," Keown said in response to Eckstrom. "With that being said, we contracted with the Department of Administration, who have been a life — a godsend to get our finances back in order."
The statement seems to imply something was awry with the finances after Coleman's departure. The Index-Journal sought clarification on what Keown meant but received none.
Keown similarly lauded the agreement with the Department of Administration to his board.
"I can sleep well at night now. That's been a load off I think for all of our staff here," he said Sept. 10. "We should not have any issues or worries in procurement, accounts payable, our budget."
A board member asked if the school was now paying its bills on time.
"Absolutely," Keown responded.
Ongoing lessons
While John de la Howe is saying publicly that all employees now follow the proper procurement protocols, the Index-Journal obtained campuswide emails that point to continuing concerns about employees adhering to state purchasing law.
In July, procurement specialist Melissa Simpson stressed that employees must receive permission before spending from the school's coffers.
"I wanted to send an email to remind staff that you are not allowed to go out into the community and order items or pick up items without contacting the Business Office first," Simpson wrote. "This is called an illegal procurement."
She stressed that "this is not the way we do purchasing at a state agency" and warned staff members that "if you've obtained items without approvals from the Business Office, you are now responsible for the cost of the items, not the agency/school."
She told staff members to expect a training session "in the very near future."
Another email later that month, this one from fiscal technician Bart Hanna, sought to understand why John de la Howe received an invoice from a company in Lincolnton, Georgia that services generators.
"We received this at the business office, and we don't have record of a requisition and other documents for it," he wrote. "If you have information, please contact us with that so that we know how to procede (sic)."
Scott Mims, director of facilities, asked in a reply if he and Hanna could speak about the company after lunch.
Responding to a request for context on these emails, agency spokesman Tony Baughman said staff members at the time were still learning the ropes after internal changes to the purchasing process.
"I would imagine those e-mails are somehow related to that learning process, to remind folks that all purchases must be approved through the business office with proper documentation," he wrote in an emailed response.
Training, Baughman said, was conducted by business office and Department of Administration employees as part of a professional development week before the semester started.
"The staff reviewed how to complete the new requisition forms ... and the improved workflow through the business office," he said.
Concerns about staff members purchasing outside of the procurement process are nothing new at the school, nor is the requirement that employees go through the legally prescribed procedures when buying with taxpayer dollars.
After Inspector General Brian Lamkin investigated questionable practices exposed by The Post and Courier and Index-Journal last year, he found that staff members — especially teachers — would circumvent the purchasing process entirely.
"Interviews conducted of educational staff identified a lack of confidence in JDLH's procurement services office ability to complete their procurements in a timely manner that resulted in the educational staff trying to manage most of the procurement process before a requisition was sent forward for the necessary approvals."
That probe resulted in staff training some 13 months before Simpson's email, along with recommendations tasking the school's administration with ensuring staff members abided by the law and were adequately trained.
Since then, the agency has entered into its shared services agreement with the Department of Administration and all business office employees have turned over. Yet if those July emails are any indication, it seems that lesson is ongoing.
