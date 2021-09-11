Today marks 20 years from one of the most defining moments in modern American history: the 9/11 terror attacks.
We asked readers to share their accounts from that day and beyond. Here are some of their stories:
Lynn Mathis watched in Greenwood as a special report interrupted her morning news show.
A plane struck the World Trade Center.
In a flash of images, she saw chaos and confusion, with a black plume from the North Tower filling the New York City sky.
Her daughter, Kelly, was in New York.
Quickly, she called Kelly, who was in her Manhattan apartment getting ready for work.
Kelly hadn’t heard yet, and she turned on the news while talking to her mom.
“Together, on the phone, we watched the second plane go in,” Kelly recalled.
Sirens blared outside.
Then, a knock at the door.
The UN headquarters were across the street from Kelly’s apartment. Not knowing if there were more targets — “Who knew what was next?” — everyone had to evacuate.
Kelly shoved photo albums, mementos, and a few outfits into a duffle bag, then made her way out into the streets of New York.
Meanwhile, her terrified mom in Greenwood watched every update, wondering what would happen next.
u u u
Kristine Hartvigsen saw footage of flames rising from the North Tower on TV from a terminal in Columbia.
But flying is among the safest forms of travel, the crash was 700 miles away and it might have been a freak accident. Besides, she and four coworkers had a mountain of work ahead of them in D.C., so they boarded the plane, buckled in and waited for wheels up.
Then came the announcement: an airliner struck the South Tower.
The cabin went silent.
The captain allowed anyone who wanted to disembark. Some trickled out, but Hartvigsen and companions stayed, anxious to get to Washington where they were preparing to host a number of attendees.
The speakers sounded again.
Another plane strike, this time in D.C.
All flights were grounded.
u u u
It was getting about time for Ron Millender’s next cup of coffee — he was on business in Antwerp, Belgium, six hours ahead of Greenwood time, and fighting jet lag — when his boss called for a break in the meeting. The boss, who seldom showed emotion, could not hide his shock as he briefed everyone.
Terrorists had targeted buildings in the U.S.
Millender went to his hotel room and watched coverage of the attacks and the towers collapsing.
Unbelievable.
He tried to call home but couldn’t get through. And his family couldn’t reach him. Rumors were spreading about other possible targets. Could Brussels be next?
He felt helpless. And now he was stuck nearly half a world away.
u u u
Scottie Jeffreys had crossed Lake Greenwood that morning under a clear, robin’s-egg blue sky to spend time with his grandchildren in Clinton.
His sister, who lives in Tennessee, called to tell him about the attacks. After a brief conversation, he prayed with his granddaughter, who was nearly 3.
Then he stood for a moment, looking at that peaceful, clear sky overtop South Carolina, thinking about the horror unfolding in New York.
u u u
Richard Shore was enjoying his first cup of coffee on his day, with local newspaper in hand and NBC News on TV. It was a beautiful Tuesday morning and he had chores planned after he finished his coffee.
Then the first plane hit. As a police officer an hour north of New York, he intently watched the news. When the second plane hit, it was clear this was no accident.
He hastily shaved and showered in anticipation of the phone call that was sure to come. All leave was canceled and Shore was to report to work at once.
“By nightfall the following day, I led a squad of law enforcement volunteers to lower Manhattan to the site of where the twin towers had previously risen,” he said.
Then they began sifting through debris in hopes, perhaps, survivors were underneath.
u u u
Lynn Mathis got a call from Emerald High School. Had she heard from Kelly? Was she safe?
The school was about to announce the attack but wanted to let Kelly’s sister know she was.
“To this day, I am grateful for that consideration,” Lynn said.
u u u
Hartvigsen drove to her office, scanning the sky for the next threat.
Her progress seemed slow; her actions, mechanical.
Could it happen there in Columbia? What was the next target?
At the office, she announced online that her nonprofit’s event was canceled.
The phones rang.
Some callers checked on people bound for the meeting who were now stuck at terminals across the nation. Others let them know they were OK. They became a hub for information and shared what they could throughout the day.
u u u
Kelly Mathis made her way to a diner a few streets over. A friend’s boyfriend was going to take both to Connecticut and away from the day’s chaos in the Big Apple.
But the bridges closed and he never arrived.
What now?
They wracked their brains. Where did each of their friends live? Who was away from monuments, downtown, any potential target?
They settled on someone else who came from Greenwood: Derek Borgert.
“That’s just where we felt safe.”
With duffle bag in tow, she walked miles across the city to reach his apartment.
u u u
That night, Hartvigsen visited her ex-husband and his new wife to spend time with her son, Colin. She had to see her son and be around others.
Just 5, Colin was too young to understand and they kept the TV off.
But that innocence faded.
Sixteen years later, he was deployed to Afghanistan as part of the 101st Airborne.
“During his time there, Colin survived numerous combat engagements and lost three of his brothers-in-arms to an insider attack perpetrated by some of the very Afghan men he and others had helped train to defend their own country,” Hartvigsen said. “I will be forever grateful that Colin came home, but he deals with the trauma and deep loss every single day.”
u u u
Kelly Mathis was supposed to close on an apartment that week, but the meeting was postponed for weeks.
When she was finally able to sign closing documents, it was from a conference room that looked out over the World Trade Center complex, where heavy machinery was slowly removing debris.
She called her dad, Wayne, and told him about the closing, not far from that iconic piece of tower that remained standing in the days after the attack.
“As I was on the phone with him, that piece of building fell,” she said.
The crashing sound was so loud from that segment of building, Kelly said the noise from the towers collapsing must have been unimaginable.
u u u
Millender, who was a vice president of global operations, went from Belgium to a plant in France by week’s end. The next week, he was on a flight to Japan to visit another plant — there were still no flights back to the U.S.
The people he encountered all seem worried about Americans and whether they would face more attacks.
“It seemed that for just a moment in time, the world was united,” he said.
When he could finally book a flight back stateside, security was tight. Everyone on the plane was silent. A conspicuous man with short hair and a small bag sat in an aisle seat a row up and stayed awake with jacket on for the 12-hour flight.
“I don’t think he tried to hide that he was an air marshal,” Millender said — and he wasn’t the only marshal on the flight.
When the airliner touched down, the atmosphere changed. There was relief. Silence turned to cheers. Those stranded overseas were now on American soil and moments from seeing their loved ones.
u u u
One vivid memory for Jeffreys wasn’t from the day of the attacks, but the afternoon before.
He was driving to the post office that sunny day when he saw dark, ominous clouds on the horizon.
“And in their midst, the brightest, most beautiful rainbow.”