McCormick County voters will return to the polls in a few days for a school board special election.
Two special elections — one in July and one in August — were set to replace school board members who had resigned.
Janie Martin resigned from the board in March. In July, Joy Bell Turman was elected to fill the vacant seat.
On Tuesday, McCormick County voters will elect a board member to replace Melody Wilt, who resigned in June.
On the ballot will be Teresa Patton, Ben White and Turman. Turman’s name will be on the ballot, but she has withdrawn from Tuesday’s race.
Patton and her family have been in McCormick County for a little more than 15 years, she said last month, and her husband is the pastor of Modoc Baptist Church.
“My main goal running for the school board is that the children in our district receive the education that is promised them by our state and that is a quality education,” Patton said.
“When they leave high school they will be able to read, write, and be able to do math and be able to take care of their checkbook and take care of their money and know exactly what they’re doing.”
White has been in McCormick County a little over a year and has served on public school boards and committees when his children were in school, and as president of nonprofit boards.
“Student achievement is my top goal here,” White said.
“I’ve had discussions with the superintendent and we’re really not where we need to be on literacy and reading and some areas of student achievement and what I really want to do is understand how we as a board can be supportive to the teachers in these areas and what we can do to make sure that we create an environment that children not only learn but thrive.”