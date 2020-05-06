Two candidates are competing to replace outgoing McCormick County Council member Byron Thompson.
John Gray and Charles “Chuck” Cook will face each other in the Republican primary for the District 3 seat. No Democrat filed in the race.
Thompson, who committed to only serving an additional term when seeking reelection in 2016, said he thought two terms was enough.
Democratic McCormick County Councilmen Charles Jennings and Henry Banks will face Republican challengers Tim White and Payton Busbee, respectively; neither race will appear in the primary.
The primary is June 9, with in-person absentee voting beginning next week. Election Day is Nov. 3.
John H. GrayGray, 65, has worked in law enforcement for 45 years as an investigator and supervisor with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia.
“I’ve been a public servant for my community my whole adult life, it’s something I enjoy,” he said. “I enjoy interacting, problem-solving, learning from other people.”
Gray’s goal if he wins is to “do whatever it takes to make something work.” He notices how people spend a lot of time arguing and trying to get their points made, so he wants to encourage people to compromise more. He wants to clear up miscommunications people have about one another in the county, regardless of their economic statuses.
“Even though they might live in a $380,000 home versus a $29,000 home, they all care about the same thing: their health, their community and crime,” he said. “It’s just inputting the general fundamentals so we can talk to each other in a manner where we respect and understand one another.”
This is Gray’s first run for office, but he has experience working with sheriffs, county commissioners and mayors during his time with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
“You learn the demeanor, the ropes, the temperament and the big picture,” he said. “When they’re elected, officials not only have their personnel, they have a community that they’re trying to take care of. Interacting with those kinds of people, especially for the last 20 years, I understand what government is and what you have to do.”
While he and his wife, Rhonda, attend Lutheran, Baptist and Methodist churches, Gray said they are looking for a church.
Rhonda works as a speech therapist at Self Regional Medical Center.
Charles H. “Chuck” CookCook, 73, is running because he thinks he can make a significant and positive contribution to McCormick County governance.
“We are a small rural county with limited resources that must be used efficiently and effectively to meet the needs of our residents, to educate our children for the future and to most effectively promote our continued growth and economic development,” he said.
Cook’s principal objectives are to increase the openness and transparency among county government and residents, substantially improve collaborative relationships between county government and other state and local government agencies, corporations and organizations and make across-the-board improvements in a variety of other matters — including the best use of available county financial and human resources.
Cook said it important for the county to devote its efforts to the objectives he listed.
“We cannot grow and develop unless our residents know and strongly support our efforts unless we work together on a collaborative basis to increase the synergism of our resources and expertise, unless we ensure that future generations are able to contribute their talents and leadership, and unless we radically improve constituent services to help us retain them here as productive contributors to our economy,” he said.
Cook has a background in public administration. Before his retirement in 2003, he spent 34 years with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, mostly in Washington, DC.
This is Cook’s first run for public office, but most of his government experience has been spent in service to elected and appointed officials in various USDA agencies in 7 different presidential administrations.
He and his, wife, Ellen, attend First Assembly of God in Lincolnton, Georgia. They have a daughter, Amber, a son, George, and two grandchildren, Amelia and Anne. Their parents are pilots and they were named after Amelia Earhart and Anne Morrow Lindbergh.