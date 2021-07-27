ABBEVILLE
Sweet tooth, meet sweet spot.
Matt and Erin Gambrell intend their new business, Two Brews, to satisfy a lot of cravings. The new eatery, located on Court Square in the former Iconic Burger property, will have a soft opening Thursday or Friday. Its hours will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Both have experience in the food-service industry, Matt from his work with Mama’s Sweet Spot in Due West, and Erin from her work at the Belmont and serving in the industry while she was pursuing a nursing education.
Two Brews is sort of a sister operation to Mama’s Sweet Shoppe, but it is a separate operation, Gambrell said.
“We’re not strangers to food and bev,” Matt said. “We thought of this as a natural progression from Mama’s Sweet Shoppe.”
Two Brews will serve doughnuts, lattes, breakfast sandwiches, quiche, pastries and coffee. Later, they hope to open for lunch featuring meat and three sides. The business has a smoker so it can provide barbecue in-house, such as pulled pork, and Korean and St. Louis styles.
Now, Two Brews uses brews from Methodical Coffee in Greenville and Electric City Brewing in Anderson for coffee supplies. Matt said they want to brew their own beer eventually.
Services will open on a staggered schedule, with full operation including supper and alcoholic beverages coming within 90 days. The alcohol will come when the business receives its alcohol and beverage license, he said.
Meals can be cooked to order and the business will provide craft beers and a wine selection feature up to 100 bottles, some locally produced, others domestic. They expect to have 12-16 types of beer on tap.
All pastries made will be in house, including wedding cakes, Matt said. “We’re as close to artisan as you can get.”
For now, the business is open for catering and parties, such as baby showers. In fact, Two Brews had a baby shower Saturday for Erin, who is expecting a boy in October — which is why she was wearing a sash inscribed with “Mama Bear.”
She and Matt said the shower was a test run. Other showers already have been scheduled.
Two Brews also televisions, outdoor seating and a stage for live music for what Matt calls “Pickin’ on the Porch.” Area musicians already have expressed interest in performing, Matt said.
Promotion of the business has largely been through social media, such as Two Brews’ Facebook and Instagram pages. Matt said they received nearly 150 comments on what people want to see on the bar top. In the fall, the business plans a doughnut-eating contest.
How did the name Two Brews come about? Matt said it seemed like every time they went out of town, they looked for places to get a good beer and coffee.
“We knew we wanted coffee and beer,” Erin said. “Two Brews had a good ring to it.”
Starting a business can be a challenge. When asked how they knew the business was going to work, Erin was blunt: “When we closed on the building.”
During a search for a location, Matt said they looked at several rental properties. They didn’t want to lease. The building became available after the former business shuttered.
“The building was a godsend,” he said. “Building equity in your brand, you can’t go wrong with that.”
“We’re at 95% of the finish line,” he said. “We can start to make money, or at least stop spending it.”