Cole Kazmarski

Cole Kazmarski filed Thursday to run as a Republican candidate in the state House of representatives District 14 primary in June.

Two candidates filed Thursday to challenge incumbent state House of Representatives seats in the Lakelands.

Greenwood’s Daniel Gibson filed as a Republican candidate for the state House District 12 Republican nomination, while Cole Kazmarski filed as a Republican challenger for District 14.

The primary is June 14. No other Republican has filed. Filing deadline is Wednesday.

Rep. Anne Parks, also of Greenwood, is the Democratic incumbent in District 12. She filed March 18 to run for reelection. No other Democrat has filed.

In District 14, Republican Rep. Stewart Jones filed to run for reelection on March 16.

The following people filed earlier:

Teresa Griffin, Democrat, Greenwood County Council District 1

Chip Oncken, Republican, Greenwood County Council District 1

Mark Allison, Republican, Greenwood County Council District 2

Johanna Bishop, Democrat, Greenwood County Council District 3

Melissa Spencer, Democrat, Greenwood County Council District 3

Anne Parks, Democrat, House of Representatives District 12

John McCravy, Republican, House of Representatives District 13

Stewart Jones, Republican, House of Representatives District 14

Joe Benson, Republican, House of Representatives District 14

Travis Moore, Democrat, Greenwood probate judge.

