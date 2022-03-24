Two state House contenders file Thursday From staff reports Mar 24, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cole Kazmarski filed Thursday to run as a Republican candidate in the state House of representatives District 14 primary in June. SUBMITTED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two candidates filed Thursday to challenge incumbent state House of Representatives seats in the Lakelands.Greenwood’s Daniel Gibson filed as a Republican candidate for the state House District 12 Republican nomination, while Cole Kazmarski filed as a Republican challenger for District 14.The primary is June 14. No other Republican has filed. Filing deadline is Wednesday.Rep. Anne Parks, also of Greenwood, is the Democratic incumbent in District 12. She filed March 18 to run for reelection. No other Democrat has filed.In District 14, Republican Rep. Stewart Jones filed to run for reelection on March 16.The following people filed earlier:Teresa Griffin, Democrat, Greenwood County Council District 1Chip Oncken, Republican, Greenwood County Council District 1Mark Allison, Republican, Greenwood County Council District 2Johanna Bishop, Democrat, Greenwood County Council District 3Melissa Spencer, Democrat, Greenwood County Council District 3Anne Parks, Democrat, House of Representatives District 12John McCravy, Republican, House of Representatives District 13Stewart Jones, Republican, House of Representatives District 14Joe Benson, Republican, House of Representatives District 14Travis Moore, Democrat, Greenwood probate judge. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags County Council Republican House Of Representatives Politics Institutes Greenwood Stewart Jones Anne Parks Democrat Lakelands Connector Lander hosts A Reading and Conversation Mar 23, 2022 Kimler wins second term as chairman of the GWCDP Mar 23, 2022 Eaton continues to support Due West Robotics Mar 23, 2022 Car Show now accepting exhibitors Mar 22, 2022 Latest News Chris Paul expected to return for NBA-best Suns vs. Nuggets +19 Jackson on track for confirmation, but GOP votes in doubt +17 Portugal beats Turkey 3-1 to move closer to World Cup +15 AP PHOTOS: Day 29: Images of death, survival in Ukraine war Knee soreness to keep Ja Morant out of action two weeks Most Popular Articles ArticlesMan faces charges after dog attack in Abbeville CountyDriver dies after dump truck overturns in Laurens CountyWare Shoals amphitheater set to host upcoming concertsResidents, Abbeville official face power struggleGreenwood teen faces attempted murder chargeGreenwood Girl Scout troop heading to London and Paris3 Lakelands coaches take new jobs in District 50PHOTOS: Blessing of the BikesDistrict 50 announces changes in administrationNeighbors speak out against planned townhomes on Montague 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here State News SC Senate debates private school choice for poorer students More videos released in fatal South Carolina police shooting Transgender athlete ban heads to South Carolina Senate floor Family of man shot by police: Release all videos, not parts S. Carolina officer didn't see a gun before fatal shooting CNN News Here's how US missile defense could be fooled by an ICBM See what precious possessions Ukrainian refugees took with them as they fled Kyiv mayor and boxing champ brother plan to defend capital city President Biden says it's time for the G20 to remove Russia and warns the U.S. will respond if Russia attacks Ukraine with chemical weapons