As of Friday, two residents and one staff member at the Whitten Center have died from the new coronavirus, said Mary Poole, state Department of Disabilities and Special Needs’ director.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control initially reported a staff member and three residents had died from COVID-19 at the Whitten Center, but Poole has since informed them their reported number was incorrect. She said the center is currently investigating the incorrect number.
Poole confirmed the Whitten Center now has 56 residents and 88 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Five residents were added to the total Thursday following tests performed July 6. The facility still has three residents awaiting results, 11 in the hospital, two on ventilators and 31 individuals who have gone at least 14 days without any symptoms, fever or medication. The medical staff deemed that the 31 residents without further symptoms officially recovered.
One staff member remains in the hospital, and Poole said the center’s staffing levels have risen to 78%, so employees are coming back to work.
“We continue to fill in with volunteers from our other centers,” she said.