The next time a tornado touch down in Abbeville, the county’s emergency responders have two new vehicles ready to respond as needed.
The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday on Facebook that they received two humvees. Acquired through a federal repurposing program, the sheriff’s office was able to get these vehicles at no cost, other than shipping, the post said.
The vehicles are ambulance variants and provide four-wheel drive, fording capabilities and the capacity to move injured people and carry up to 10 people total.
One vehicle will be assigned to the join sheriff’s office and police department Special Response Team, while the other will be kept at the ready to be deployed when needed.
“Adding these vehicles to the Sheriff’s Office fleet extends our capabilities to respond to major weather events like the county just experienced,” the post said. “Also a special thanks to Keith and Robert Stewart and the folks at ATL transport for providing the shipping.”