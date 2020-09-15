The newly formed Two Hawks Southeastern Native American Heritage Organization hosted a gathering at Emerald Farm in Greenwood on Sunday. Attendees from the Lakelands and other parts of South Carolina and Georgia heard a presentation on native heritage and life ways by Randall One Crow Hawkins of Gainesville, Ga. They also learned about protocols used during naming ceremonies from Candi Sparrow Hawk Watson of Bishopville, acting director/chief for this organization. The next meeting is 3 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Ninety Six Visitors Center. Time to be announced. Follow the organization on its Facebook page and contact Watson for information, 803-853-0281.
Two Hawks Southeastern Native American Heritage Organization presentation
District Calendars
Greenwood School District 50 and Abbeville School District Calendars are available here. Ninety Six School District 52 coming soon! Click to view calendars here.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Greenwood man faces drug trafficking charge
- Deputies find 200-plus roosters, charge man with game fowl fighting
- Jim Harmon
- CPW: Power restored to 5,500 Greenwood customers
- Dixie Drive-In reopens dine-in service
- Jean Harmon
- Herbert Higgins
- Kimberly Bell Boyd
- Greenwood man faces armed robbery charge
- James Bynum "Jim" Harmon
Collections
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Sept. 9, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Sept. 11, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Sept. 10, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Sept. 8, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Sept. 14, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Sept. 4, 2020
- PHOTOS: First day of full-contact practice
- See who was booked at the Greenwood county jail -- Sept. 3, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Sept. 2, 2020
- See who was booked at the Greenwood County jail -- Aug. 31, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.