The newly formed Two Hawks Southeastern Native American Heritage Organization hosted a gathering at Emerald Farm in Greenwood on Sunday. Attendees from the Lakelands and other parts of South Carolina and Georgia heard a presentation on native heritage and life ways by Randall One Crow Hawkins of Gainesville, Ga. They also learned about protocols used during naming ceremonies from Candi Sparrow Hawk Watson of Bishopville, acting director/chief for this organization. The next meeting is 3 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Ninety Six Visitors Center. Time to be announced. Follow the organization on its Facebook page and contact Watson for information, 803-853-0281.