Campaign filings offer a window into who supports a candidate and how they spend money.
At least they do when they’re filed.
But the Oct. 10 deadline for third-quarter reports came and went, then the five-day grace period ended.
Still, as of Thursday morning, two of six candidates for Greenwood County Council District 5 had not filed their reports.
Jim Medford said it wasn’t for lack of trying.
“I’ve called three times, there’s something wrong with the system that I can’t put in the election date,” he said Thursday.
Medford told the Index-Journal he tried repeatedly to file his campaign disclosures, but a technical issue on the state’s end kept him from doing so. He said the online form kept telling him an incorrect election date was entered.
He said he spoke to Vanessa Johnson, a program assistant with State Ethics Commission, who told him not to worry about any penalty for filing late because the problem was on the state’s end. He has not heard back from Johnson or the commission’s IT department on a resolution for this matter, but Medford said he stands ready to file as soon as he can.
SEC Executive Director Meghan Walker confirmed there was an issue with the online filing portal for this election involving the filing date which kept candidates from selecting the primary election’s date. The problem has since been fixed, she said.
If the fine isn’t waived, it can add up. It starts as a $100 fine, but after a candidate is informed of the fine by certified mail, it ticks up until the form is filed. Increments start at $10 a day for the first 10 days, then $100 each day after that.
Sloan Griffin Jr. also hadn’t filed. Citing a private family medical issue, Griffin said he lost track of matters and forgot to file his ethics disclosures, but was aware he missed the deadline.
Within a few hours of the Index contacting him, Griffin submitted his third-quarter report.
Of those who filed, Dayne Pruitt has raised and spent the most. His campaign took in $6,645 in donations through Oct. 6, with much of that coming from retirees. He tallied $2,798.35 in expenses, with the largest portion of that — $834.60 — going to Greenwood-based Emerald Ink & Stitches. Pruitt also loaned his campaign $515.97, giving him an account balance of $4,609.82 at the end of the quarter.
Tommy Melson spent $570.09 with VistaPrint for campaign signs and other materials, but hadn’t raised any money. He did record a $100 loan to his campaign, leaving his coffers at -$470.09.
Ron Davenport’s campaign recorded $567.37 in expenses, the bulk of which went to launching a website. He loaned his campaign $500 and took in no donations, ending with a balance of -$67.37.
Mary Ann Goodman collected and spent $0 in the quarter, with Griffin recording an identical tally.
The primary is Tuesday. Republicans will pick from Goodman, Medford and Pruitt, while Democrats will choose from Davenport, Griffin and Melson. If needed, a runoff is slated for Nov. 9. The nominees will face each other Dec. 28 in a special election to fill the unexpired term of Steve Brown, who died earlier this year.