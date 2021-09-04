Two Republicans filed Friday to run in the special election for the late Steve Brown’s unexpired Greenwood County Council seat, while only three candidates filed to run for four open seats in a Ninety Six election.
Filing for the District 5 county council seat opened at noon Friday, and Jim Medford was filling out filing paperwork in the minutes before he was allowed to submit it. He was first to file, but less than three hours later Mary Ann Goodman had also filed to contest the seat.
The 65-year-old Medford said he and his wife, Denise, have loved living in Greenwood for the past 20-plus years, and the community has become their home. His involvement in economic development efforts, enticing businesses to the area, promoting higher education and working alongside county and city officials inspired him to file for public office.
Goodman declined to comment on her bid for council when called Friday afternoon. She served as clerk to council and treasurer of Ninety Six for eight years, serving under former Mayor Arvest Turner and for about three years under Mayor Mike Rowe. During those years, she worked to secure grants and build relationships with the Upper Savannah Council of Governments.
Goodman ran for mayor in 2019, opposite Rowe who was seeking reelection. At the time, Goodman said she had wanted to be mayor since she started serving council, but Rowe won his second term that year.
Medford was a liaison between the Humane Society and county council when the animal shelter was built and helped with informative campaigns about the Capital Project Sales Tax. He chairs the Greenwood Workforce Development Task Force under the Greenwood S.C. Chamber of Commerce, which is tasked with partnering with county stakeholders to meet the workforce needs of area employers.
Medford and wife also own The Links at Stoney Point, which he said has helped host charity events and attracted the LPGA tournament to the area.
“While this would be my first public office, I’ve been working behind the scenes for many years,” he said.
Through that work, he’s identified what he sees as the challenges facing Greenwood as well as the opportunities to address them. He wants to bolster Greenwood’s education rankings, lower the crime rate and improve access to housing, transportation and child care services.
“That’s part of what we need to address to attract a workforce to Greenwood,” he said.
The county’s workforce currently lacks the numbers and qualifications to fill all the gaps major employers have, he said, so Greenwood has to recruit from outside its borders as well as from other states. He said all these problems go hand-in-hand, as do his strategies for addressing them.
He wants to work with school superintendents to find ways to better receive parent feedback and provide more mentorship to students. The Workforce Development Task Force has been working with nonprofits to find ways to get residents into the workforce, which includes providing transportation as well as professional training and development opportunities.
He also wants to bring home builders into the area, so that people brought here by the available jobs have a place to live.
“We want to give people all the tools that we can to be successful,” he said. “There’s discussion about how we can incentivize and help assist builders to want to build in Greenwood.”
He said although the figure is arguable, he estimates Greenwood is about 2,000 homes short of meeting its needs. In the wake of the 2008 housing market collapse and ensuing economic recession, banks became hesitant to lend money to real estate developers.
“To lend money to a builder to go out and built speculative homes, there’s a hesitancy there,” he said.
The high cost of infrastructure and installing utilities can discourage speculative building, but Medford said he’d like to encourage council to give deferred-cost incentives to builders to allow them to generate income while paying some of the fees associated with developing properties.
Medford acknowledged potential conflicts of interest because of his involvement in business development advocacy with the Chamber, but said his role as task force chairperson will end in November, before swearing-in for the District 5 seat. He said he would recuse himself on votes involving conflicts related to development costs and housing, and because he served as chair for the Piedmont Technical College Foundation board, he would recuse himself on any votes sparking a conflict there.
“I think my conflicts are no greater than what already exists on the county council,” he said.
Medford said he doesn’t plan to do any campaign fundraising and will fund his council bid personally. He also said if elected, he would donate his income as a council member to a nonprofit, or multiple nonprofits, in the area. He and Denise are members of Rock Presbyterian Church, and he has two adult children and three granddaughters.
“This is our life, and we’ve loved it and invested a lot in Greenwood in our 20-plus years here,” he said.
Filing for the District 5 seat will stay open until noon Step. 11. While Sept. 11 is a Saturday, the county’s voter registration office at 600 Monument St., Suite 113 will stay open from 9 a.m. to noon.
A primary election will be Oct. 26, and if a primary runoff election is warranted it’s scheduled for Nov. 9. The special election is Dec. 28.
Ninety Six electionFiling closed Friday for elections on four seats in Ninety Six, a commissioners of public works seat and three town council seats.
Randy Emert filed for the open CPW seat, and incumbent council member John Jefferson filed for his Ward 5 seat, while Mickey Goodman filed for his Ward 1 seat. Council member Wayne Gibert’s Ward 3 seat is also up for election, but by end of day Friday, no one had filed for that seat.
County election officials said when no one files for a seat, write-in ballots will be used to decide the race. The election is set for Nov. 2. The race is run by majority rule, meaning a candidate needs 50% of the vote plus at least a single vote more to win.