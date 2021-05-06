Additional money might be coming to help fund projects from the 2016 Capital Project Sales Tax.
State Sen. Mike Gambrell, who represents portions of Anderson, Abbeville and Greenwood counties, requested funding through the state budget for a project at Lake Greenwood and for a park in Hodges. The budget requests — known as earmarks — are associated with the lawmaker who requests them after the state Senate voted earlier this year to eliminate the previously secretive process of obtaining funding for local projects.
Gambrell asked the state to allocate $300,000 toward the Lake Greenwood master plan boat ramp project. The project was designated $810,000 when voters approved the 2016 CPST.
After estimates for construction came in significantly over budget, the county sought other funding sources to supplement the funding received through the penny sales tax.
“We are working with SCDNR to apply for a U.S. Fish and Wildlife — Sport Fish Restoration Grant that will pay up to 75% of the construction cost of the boat ramp,” Josh Skinner, county CPST coordinator, said in an email.
Skinner said he was unaware of Gambrell’s earmark for the project but the county would use the funds, especially if the SCDNR grant does not come through.
Gambrell also requested $50,000 to be used by the Town of Hodges for its park which will receive $126,494.63 from CPST funds.
“The CPST park plans include parking, restroom, pavilion and a fireplace/grilling area that will be bid as an alternate because of budget concerns,” Skinner said.
Skinner said the town applied for a PARD grant to help cover fencing and lighting for the park.
Hodges Mayor Michael George appeared before the county’s legislative delegation in April to ask for funds to help complete the park.
“This request through the parks and recreation department allowing us to remove an old barbed-wire fence, replace it with a nice black chain link fence,” George said. “Landscaping, irrigation and picnic tables to place under the pavilion.”
State Sen. Billy Garrett, the delegation chairman, said they would not be able to vote on it until their next meeting in July.
“We will also be looking at if there are other sources of funds,” Gambrell said at the meeting.
PARD grants require an 80/20 match and the town’s request for $50,000 means $40,000 would come from PARD and the town would have to supply $10,000. There is only one problem.
“We don’t have our PARD money yet,” Gambrell said.
Gambrell said to avoid the town having to match funds, he requested the money to directly fund the park.
The earmarks are not guaranteed, however. Gambrell said it is in Senate version of the budget but the House will still need to vote on it before it becomes final.
“They call it House two,” Gambrell said. “Which is their second bite at the apple on the budget.”
Normally, the House will pass the state budget, send it to the Senate where it will be amended and sent back to the House. The House will vote to non-concur — rejecting the Senate’s amendments to budget — and conference committee comprised of equal representatives of the House and Senate will meet and work out a compromise.
Gambrell said this year because the House didn’t have as much money to deal with during its budget deliberations as the Senate did, the House will get another chance to work on the budget.
He said the budget process will take a little longer this year.