A long-held Greenwood County Council seat will be going to a newcomer in November, as two candidates bid to be the next council representative for District 1.
Council member Edith Childs has represented the district for 24 years. In March, she announced she wouldn’t seek reelection and instead wanted to focus on family.
Democrat Teresa Griffin and Republican Chip Oncken are vying for the open seat. District 1 includes part of southeastern Greenwood County, running along Highway 10 and bordering portions of Abbeville and McCormick counties. It includes Promised Land, part of Bradley and most of the city of Greenwood south of Maxwell Avenue.
Teresa GriffinGriffin initially didn’t plan to run for Childs’ seat.
She had worked behind the scenes. She’s a former guardian ad litem to help children navigate the legal system and has worked as a Department of Social Services caseworker for SNAP and TANF applicants for 13 years. She’s a graduate of Greenwood High School, Piedmont Technical College and Limestone College.
Griffin, 61, has long been a volunteer in the Promised Land community and volunteered at the Greenwood County Soup Kitchen for about a decade. She’s worked extensively with Childs on coat drives and other community service projects.
“This opportunity came up, and of course, I was trying to get everyone else to step up,” she said. “No one else stepped up, and so when it came to me, my instinct was OK, God said ‘Why not you?’”
Though Griffin knows a lot of people in Promised Land, she said the district is widespread. She’s eager to meet more residents and learn about their needs.
“You have to be a good listener, and pretty much that’s part of my job with DSS,” she said. “I think we’re needing more affordable homes. We have homes, but it looks like everything is going away from this side of Greenwood. We need something on this side of Greenwood.”
The county should work toward attracting housing, jobs and businesses to the south end of Greenwood County, she said. One of the key resources for enabling growth in the south is tapping into the county’s growing public transportation resource — its partnership with McCormick Area Transit. It would enable people to travel from home to work in more areas of the county.
Although Childs is leaving public office, Griffin said she knows her friend isn’t leaving public service behind. She would still be able to rely on guidance from Childs for finishing the work she started.
“I am a voice for all people. I have been working with and for people the majority of my life,” Griffin said. “I will do my very best that I can. I will be an advocate for them whenever, wherever.”
Chip OnckenThe last two times the District 1 seat was up for election, no one ran against Childs.
Oncken said he didn’t think a seat should go unchallenged. That’s why the 43-year-old father of four and chiropractor filed to run.
He was raised in Newberry, where both his parents taught at Newberry College. He moved to Greenwood in 1989, and after dropping out of high school he worked in construction before pursuing further education at Piedmont Technical College.
Oncken had suffered from constant back pain and gave a chiropractor a try.
“As soon as he gave me the adjustment, it was gone,” he said.
After that, he decided he’d pursue a career in chiropractic services. He got a bachelor’s degree online and started his own practice in Greenwood. He now operates Emerald City Chiropractic.
Oncken wants to see crime curbed in Greenwood County. He said he’s concerned about the number of cases where people have been charged with a violent crime while still out on bond for previous violent offenses.
“I don’t know if we need to work with the judges or what,” he said.
Another matter Oncken wants to see addressed is the prevalence of drug rehabilitation facilities and halfway houses in the county. He said clients of these facilities often come from out of the area or state, but don’t always get institutional support if they leave the facility. He wants to explore whether county government can pass local ordinances to regulate or require follow-up from these facilities.
“Either they quit or get thrown out, and then they have no place else to go,” he said.
Oncken said he’d like to explore state funding or grants to help with litter cleanups. He’s opposed to raising property taxes, but he’d support another penny sales tax.
If elected, Oncken said he’s interested in hosting community meetings and staying open for residents in District 1.
“I have no agendas, and I’m easy to contact,” he said. “I’m right here.”