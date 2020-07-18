Two candidates filed to run for Ninety Six’s vacant Ward 5 town council seat before filing closed at 5 p.m. Friday.
Former councilwoman Joan Walker was the first to file, getting her paperwork in July 6. Walker represented Ward 5 for two terms before losing her seat in 2017 to former mayor Arvest Turner. When Turner stepped down earlier this year to focus on his health, it left the seat vacant for Walker to take another shot at it.
But before noon on the last day of filing, John Jefferson got his statement of intent filed so he could contend for the council seat. His filing paperwork did not contain a phone number to reach him, but an email was sent Friday evening to try and reach him for comment.
With filing closed, all is set for the election on Sept. 1.
Greenwood County Director of Voter Registration and Elections Connie Moody said the election involves two precincts — the Ninety Six Depot and Ninety Six Mill areas. Only registered voters living in Ward 5 are eligible to vote in this race, and the results will be certified Sept. 3.