Three candidates are vying for the job of top-cop in McCormick County, but in the June 9 primary two men running as Democrats will compete for their place on the November ballot against incumbent Sheriff Clarke Stearns.
Tim KellyFor the 50-year-old Kelly, being elected sheriff would be the fulfillment of a longstanding, burning desire to work for the community that raised him.
Born and raised in McCormick, the 1987 graduate of McCormick High School started his career in law enforcement in 1994 when he began working as a corrections officer at McCormick’s state prison. After two years, he went to work for the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department where he served as a road officer before moving to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.
“It was my desire to always come back here and work in my community,” Kelly said. “My goal is to identify those young people that are from the community who can work here, and work for the department.”
His desire to provide police programs for children, mimicking explorer programs and law enforcement sports leagues elsewhere, is in an effort to provide a positive role model for children — especially young black males, he said.
This community-oriented approach extends past children to adults as well, with a citizens’ academy he’d like to start to show residents what police work is all about. In that way, he hopes to build a better public understanding of what officers do, and to foster a closer relationship with residents who will then be more open to speaking with officers in the future.
Transparency also means accountability, Kelly said. The more open he is with the public, the more likely the public is likely to scrutinize and hold officers accountable, which makes the deputies better law enforcers in the end.
“I want my county to be recognized for excellence, and not just in law enforcement.,” he said. “I want to be an example. You can come home and you can do something positive when you come home.”
Kelly currently lives in McCormick and is working at the Johnston Police Department. He served abroad in the Middle East while enlisted in the U.S. Army. He has family in the area, and has an adult son currently attending Coastal Carolina University.
Wallace MiddletonFacing off against Kelly on the June 9 primary ballot, the 40-year-old Middleton is also a McCormick native who is returning home with goals of transforming his community.
Middleton’s father became a reserve deputy in McCormick in 1990, and continued working there until his passing in 2003. A self-professed “cop at heart,” Middleton had always wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement himself.
He began his career after a previous job as a train conductor fell flat when the economy sank in the late 2000s. In 2008, he started work as an Edgefield police officer, and nine months later, took a job as a McCormick County deputy. He worked for the office from 2009-17, when after continuing his education he went to work as a probation field agent for the state Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.
He resigned from his job as an Anderson County office field agent so he could run for sheriff.
“I absolutely love people. I’m a law enforcement officer and I love people; they just go hand in hand together,” Middleton said. “I want to make a positive difference in my hometown.”
The public’s perception of law enforcement is constantly under strain as news coverage scrutinizes cases of bad behavior among law enforcement, but Middleton said he has the skills needed to change minds.
In his work as a probation officer, he said many people outright hate their probation field agents. To build relationships that work to help rehabilitate the person involved, Middleton said you need social skills and to be able to relate to people. People who went through probation with Middleton as their agent — even one who he had sent back to prison — have written him to thank him for being strict with them and helping them through challenging times in their lives.
If elected, Middleton said he wants to put those skills to use to spur more community interaction with the sheriff’s office. He said he wanted to keep the details of how he would do this vague for now, but promised to be more specific if he makes it through the primary and onto the November ballot.
An area the size and pace of McCormick needs a sheriff that’s the perfect combination of Andy Griffith’s sensibilities and the skills of a cutting-edge law enforcer, Middleton said. The sheriff has to bring in the technology and tactics needed to fight crime, while remaining approachable and open to his community.
“It bothers me when a child comes up and they’re raised scared of the police,” he said. “It needs to start at a young age, knowing that the police are friends.”
Middleton lives in McCormick where he serves on the trustee and usher boards at Lower Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Plum Branch. He’s a single father of a 17-year-old girl.
Clarke StearnsThough he’s not facing any competition in the June primary, incumbent sheriff Stearns will be on the November ballot as he vies for a second term in office. He has more than 35 years of law enforcement experience, where he worked for years in a supervisory role at a Virginia sheriff’s office.
Stearns, 58, was elected sheriff in McCormick in 2016, and after beating a legal challenge to his qualifications to serve as sheriff, has served his full term.
“I’m going to keep McCormick moving forward with proactive policing and building on existing relationships with county officials,” he said. “I am running for reelection because I am deeply committed to leading the most professional, fiscally responsible and innovative organization that ensures the safety and security of the people we serve.”
Community policing is at the top of his to-do list too, and, if given a second term, he explained he wants deputies organized into assigned sectors, so they’re regularly patrolling the same neighborhoods and building relationships with the residents there.
“It’s so important for our neighbors and residents to get to know their deputy sheriffs,” he said.
Stearns is proud of the work he’s done in one term, including upgrading the department’s 30-year-old report writing system with cloud-based record keeping. He replaced about half of an aging patrol fleet, taking vehicles with high mileage off the road and giving officers newer vehicles.
“We were spending about 30K a year just keeping them going,” he said.
Stearns added an animal control and litter officer, and his office got grant funding to put two resource officers into McCormick County’s schools. He put many new policies and plans in place, but said he was especially proud of a countywide employee compensation study that helped officials develop a new pay scale which, when funded, bumps up officers’ salaries — a move he said is much needed.
He wants another term to spearhead his community policing concept, and get each patrol car outfitted with in-car computers for report-writing.
“We have come leaps and bounds in the last four years, however we still have a long way to go,” he said.
Stearns lives in McCormick with his wife, Lana, and has a 32-year-old son named Ryan. They’re members of Faith Community Church and First Assembly of God Church, both in Lincolnton, Georgia.