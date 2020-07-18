School board elections for Greenwood County school districts 51 and 52 brought a trickle to the polls.
Only 6.56% of registered voters cast ballots — or 606 out of 9,235 registered voters eligible for those elections.
The June 9 primaries saw vastly more participation. Turnout was 28.95%, with 11,936 votes were cast out of 41,224 registered voters. In the race for District 51, Genie McDill and Anthony “Peanut” Wood received the two highest vote totals in that race. Meanwhile in District 52, Kevin Campbell and Ray Anthony Pilgrim were the top vote-getters.
Both elections were initially scheduled for May 12 but were postponed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.