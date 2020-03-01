A seven-candidate field, the prominent endorsement of Rep. Jim Clyburn and Republicans voting in the Democratic primary worked to swell turnout in the Lakelands and across South Carolina as more than half a million voters hit the polls.
Turnout increased by about near 2 percentage points in the Lakelands from 2016, the last time South Carolina had a Democratic Presidential Preference Primary, with McCormick County leading the area with a 3.43-point increase.
The Lakelands saw a 13.35% turnout, compared to 11.61% in 2016, with 15,407 ballots cast by 115,386 registered voters, according to unofficial tallies. Registered voters grew by 5,275 between the primaries, with 2,619 more casting ballots in Saturday’s contest.
Statewide, voter turnout stood at 16.04% midday Sunday with a single precinct still out. The 2016 Democratic primary saw a statewide turnout of 12.6%.
South Carolina’s GOP canceled its 2020 presidential primary and President Donald Trump has no significant competition for the Republican nomination. The 2016 Republican contest had a 25.17% turnout and attracted more than 745,000 voters.
Here is a breakdown of the 2020 turnout and percentage-point increase from 2016:
- Abbeville County — 12.54% (+ 0.09)
- Greenwood County — 13.75% (+ 1.93)
- Laurens County — 12.17% (+ 1.92)
- McCormick County — 20.61% (+ 3.43)
- Saluda County — 12.50% (+ 1.53)
- Lakelands — 13.35% (+ 1.74)
- Statewide — 16.04% (+ 3.45)
Biden dominates Lakelands precinctsNot only did Joe Biden take nearly 50% of the vote Saturday, he also won every single county and most precincts in the state — including 121 of the Lakelands’ 128 precincts.
In Greenwood County, 48 of 50 precincts went for the former vice president. Billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer won the Harris district with a four-vote lead over Biden, while Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, had a three-vote margin in carrying the Sparrows Grace precinct. Both are located in the eastern portion of the county near Abbeville.
In McCormick County’s Parksville precinct, Steyer’s seven votes gave him a win while Sanders and Biden each got seven. Biden carried the county’s other 10 districts, along with all 15 precincts in Abbeville County.
In Laurens County, Sanders carried Hickory Tavern and Ekom and tied Biden in Princeton. The former vice president carried Laurens County’s other 31 precincts. In Saluda County, Sanders carried the Sardis precinct with 10 of the 27 votes cast, while Biden won the other 17 precincts.
The Clyburn differenceIn a needed win for the former vice president, Biden overperformed polling averages from sports and politics blog FiveThirtyEight and political news website RealClearPolitics by 9 to 10 points.
Sanders, who seemed the likely person to gain from Operation Chaos, underperformed his RealClearPolitics polling averages by five points, while closely matching the FiveThirtyEight average — perhaps because the former is an unweighted average while the latter weights based on known tilts in the polling. All other candidates closely matched their polling averages on both sites.
A late endorsement by Clyburn might be part of why Biden performed so well.
For nearly a quarter of voters, the Democratic kingmaker’s endorsement was the most important factor in deciding which candidate to support, according to exit polls reported by USA Today. Those polls indicated 47% of voters thought the endorsement was important.
Delegate raceAs of midday Sunday, Biden had narrowed Sanders’ lead among delegates. The latest count from the Associated Press has Sanders at 58 delegates to Biden’s 50, with Pete Buttigieg in third with 26. Elizabeth Warren has eight delegates and Amy Klobuchar has seven. To win the nomination, a candidate will need 1,991 delegates.
Despite blanketing the state with ads, Steyer fell short of the 15% support he needed to pick up delegates statewide and was poised to pick up just one or two delegates on the district level. The businessman ended his campaign Saturday night, telling supporters he did not see a path to the nomination.
Sanders increases 2016 vote totalSanders finished in a distant second in a state he also lost to Hillary Clinton in 2016. However, even with the crowded field and a smaller share of the overall vote, Sanders increased his vote tally.
With nearly all precincts reporting, Sanders received 105,226 votes compared to 96,498 in 2016. It was not immediately clear how many of his votes this year came from conservatives participating in Operation Chaos.