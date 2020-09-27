HODGES — United Way representatives Gracen Gantt and Ashley Sansone waited patiently Saturday outside the Hodges Fire Department for cars to pull up for the Census Day of Action Drive-Thru.
By noon, no one had come.
“I think that people haven’t done it because there are so many scams these days that they don’t necessarily trust what they get,” Gantt said. “I don’t think it’s surprising that people haven’t done it, but they need to know why they are doing it also.”
The two were prepared to hand out packets with a wealth of information explaining the importance of the census, and they also had a laptop so they could help people fill out the census.
Hodges has the lowest census response rate in Greenwood County, and South Carolina’s response rate is 49th in the nation.
“In South Carolina, it’s $3,000 per person that is missed out every year by people who don’t complete the census,” Gantt said.
The census monitors the population of a city, town or state.
“The point is that we have representation in our elected offices, but also so we are able to evenly distribute monies from the federal government to programs such as the volunteer fire departments and nonprofits,” Gantt said. “The money can help provide food. It can go to the school systems. The government needs to know how many people there are so they can send adequate money.”
The women plan to go Monday to schools to hand out census materials.
“We just really want to get through to the younger generation why the U.S. census is important because I feel like a bunch of adults don’t know why they are doing it and don’t realize how important of a tool it is, especially in our community,” Gantt said.
Gantt said the United Way is fortunate to have received the materials from the U.S. Census to be able to educate people and encourage them to do the census, plus explain to them why they are doing it.
“That’s a lot of money,” Gantt said. “Each time someone fills out the census, money goes toward deserving organizations. This is just some examples of them: community facilities, childcare, roads and infrastructure. In order for us to fix them, they have to know how many people are here.”
Visibility is also important.
“Another reason we’re here is not just for the census, but to visible to the community and let them know that we do serve Greenwood,” Gantt said. “But we’re also active in the Hodges area and Ware Shoals, Troy and Abbeville County. So we want to make sure that these communities that are further out know that we’re equally invested in them as we are the city.”