Long gone are the days of bulky card catalog cabinets. Today’s public libraries have been reimagined in light of technological advances and remolded to fit the needs of younger readers, while still being an educational and entertainment beacon for older generations.
Libraries across America, and here in the Lakelands, are turning the page and positioning themselves to stay relevant in the Information Age. One thing seems to be clear: The public library isn’t going anywhere, and, if anything, it’s preparing to take a starring role as an even bigger player in the next chapter of our communities’ growth.
“If you think about it, libraries used to be about card catalogs, overdue fees and people who shushed you,” said Mary Elizabeth Land, Abbeville County Library Services director. “Libraries aren’t that anymore. They are community centers.”
McCormick County Library Director Paul Brown feels the same way.
“If anything has changed, I think the library’s role as a community center has increased,” Brown said. “Our meeting rooms provide space for countless community organizations. We host speakers and classes. We built a park and playground right outside to enhance this community aspect of our library.”
Internet wasn’t ‘death knell’
for librariesLand said she has thought a lot about the future of libraries and their function in a technology-driven society.
“When the internet first appeared, people were saying it was going to be the death of libraries — that people won’t need libraries anymore,” Land said. “Instead, what happened was libraries became the place where folks who couldn’t afford the internet could come and use the internet. Instead of losing our audience, we actually gained a whole new group of folks — folks who were not traditional library users but now are coming to the library for internet access. It’s been very interesting to me that, instead of being the ‘death knell of libraries,’ it actually just expanded our reach.”
While area library systems still have brick-and-mortar facilities and offer bound books you can check out, they are embracing technology and addressing the interests of younger people who have never known the challenge of finding a book when a card in a card catalog was misfiled.
“I think, going forward, we’re looking at all kinds of ways we can be accessible to the public,” Land said. “Obviously, we have books, but we have lots of other things, too, that people can check out, completely free of charge. We have lots of other things to provide: internet access, Wi-Fi access. There are still people who come and fax things and Xerox things. They come to the library for all types of things. We do a lot of programming for kids. We do programming both in-person and virtually.”
Tiffany Crayne, Greenwood County Library technical services supervisor, agrees with Land when it comes to libraries remaining relevant. She said the library has always embraced the technology that allows patrons to have access to books, no matter what the format.
“For us, it’s not a competition,” Crayne said. “For decades people have been predicting the death of the print book and the library, yet both are still flourishing.”
In 2020, more than 750 million books were sold, which is within the range of sales for the past decade.
“At our library, we serve tens of thousands of patrons every year,” Crayne said. “And while we will always have patrons who prefer print versus electronic, we also provide access to online books and eAudiobooks for free to county residents. For some patrons, having online access to books is the only way they can even enjoy reading, which became especially vital during the pandemic. And our main goal is to keep people reading.”
Digital servicesMost area libraries offer storytime for kids. This became essential during COVID-19 lockdowns. In addition, area library websites offer access to things such as ebooks, digital magazine subscriptions, ways to search local and state library holdings, access to children’s books, newspaper content and doorways to various historical collections.
“One of the things I think about a lot is what we can hold onto after the COVID period of our lives,” Land said. “People were making changes and seeing what they could do and how they could do things differently or better. Certainly, our digital presence, which was already there — we already had a Facebook page and that sort of thing — but we’re doing a lot more with things such as digital storytimes, things that you can log into at any time.”
The Abbeville system, which has three libraries — the main library in Abbeville and branches in Donalds and Calhoun Falls — has virtual storytime each Monday on its Facebook page.
“Throughout the week, we have different things going on,” Land said. “We use YouTube and Facebook. We actually are about to open a new part of the library called The Alt. It’s the alternative space for learning and creativity.”
The Alt will have an open house from 6-7 p.m. Monday, and then from 7-8, award-winning Southern writer Marlin Barton will discuss his new book.
Libraries have adapted
to changeBrown suggests that libraries haven’t changed, but instead have adapted to change.
“The public library does not compete with the internet, audiobooks, social media, etc.,” Brown said. “We provide access to all of those things and more. The public library has always simply provided access to information in whatever format is requested.”
The McCormick County Library has 13 public computer stations and Wi-Fi that reaches into the parking lot for 24/7 access. The library also provides mobile internet hotspot devices for people who do not have adequate internet service. The devices may be borrowed for several months at a time, Brown said.
The McCormick library has downloadable audiobooks (about 3,300 titles) and audiobooks on CD (about 1,800 titles).
“Our downloadable audiobooks have the advantage of being accessed 24/7 online and of never incurring late fees,” Brown said.
Crayne said the library is a place for everyone.
“We provide entertainment, with books, DVDs and audiobooks, as well as reliable information with print and online resources,” she said. “During the pandemic, we have provided extra services to keep our patrons engaged, with curbside book service, online books, movies, eAudiobooks and virtual storytimes from our Children’s Room. Libraries have and will continue to fill a vital role in our community.”
A new way to ‘visit’ the libraryEbooks and audiobooks are popular offerings at community libraries, and Abbeville’s library system makes these things available for free to patrons.
“There are a lot of people who say to me, ‘Hey, I use the library all the time.’ And I think, ‘I’ve never seen you,’” Land said. “But what they mean is they are downloading books from our website, they are watching our virtual storytimes, they’re interacting with the library for all kinds of things that are free of charge, but they’re not necessarily coming into our buildings. I think it will really interesting to see how we can continue to be a force in people’s lives without them necessarily having to come into the building.”
The Abbeville library system is a member of the Jasmine Digital Library Consortium, a group of smaller library systems that have banded together so they can offer digital downloads.
“Lots of little libraries got together and shared the cost of the platform and are able to offer digital that way,” Land said. “It’s not literally every book, but it’s lots of books. We order books to have accessible for patrons. A patron can also ask for something.”
Lakelands members of the Jasmine system include Abbeville, McCormick, Laurens, Ninety Six, Ware Shoals and Laurens.
“We’re always keeping an eye on how many people are waiting on something,” Land said. “The hope is, of course, with digital is that you go on at 3 in the morning and have a book and start reading, which is one thing I love. Libraries are never going to be open 24/7, but the digital part of libraries is available 24/7.”
Younger people
understand librariesLand said today’s libraries are fine-tuned to serve the young and the old. The younger generations “very much understand what libraries have to offer,” she said. “They are much more technology natives. Truthfully, more people my age — I’m 52 — who have an older vision of what libraries have to realize that libraries are so much more than what we traditionally think of.”
The Abbeville library system’s website is youseemore.com/Abbeville. You can create an account, browse children’s book categories, use the state’s virtual library and access ebooks for adults and kids.
“To younger generations, I would say that if you prefer to do your reading, listening and watching on a device, the public library has you covered,” Brown said. “I would also say that the public library has the new, higher quality, or ad-free content that you otherwise must pay for. Borrowing instead of buying is a very budget-friendly choice.
“Older generations tend to prefer print books and younger generations tend to embrace ebooks. Our collection shifts right along with the rest of society. Right now, the McCormick library offers about 43,000 print books and about 34,000 ebooks.”
Interactive offeringsMcCormick, Abbeville and Greenwood libraries also have interactive offerings.
“For younger children, we offer storytimes, both inside the library and outreach to First Steps and Head Start classrooms,” Brown said. “Our summer reading programs aim to keep children reading during the school break while also having some fun.”
The McCormick library recently completed a grant project with the new South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe.
“In addition to books, we provided these students hands-on experience with an indoor hydroponic growing system, and we brought a well-known author and farmer to campus for a talk and book signing,” Brown said.
While technology formats might change, Brown said the library’s role in the community remains the same.
“We strive to meet the informational, recreational, and lifelong learning needs of all our users,” Brown said.
The McCormick library’s website is mccormicklibrary.org. In addition to online catalog searchability, the website provides access to the state’s virtual library, ebooks, digital magazine subscriptions, tutoring services, newspaper content and the Bob Edmonds Photography Collection. Donated in 2020, the Edmonds photos serve as a window into the county’s history.
Crayne said one of the biggest draws for patrons is that all the services and programs are free. She said the library wants to engage patrons as early as possible.
“So, we start them out young with storytimes, crafts, puppet shows, the ‘1,000 Books Before Kindergarten’ program and The Dolly Parton Imagination Library,” Crayne said. “As kids move into their teens, we have to come up with more creative ways to keep them engaged.”
Young Adult Services offers afternoon movies, crafts and clubs, the newest of which is the Anime Club for middle and high school anime fans.
“Teens want and need books based on topics and issues that they deal with in real life, so we make sure we provide those as well,” Crayne said.
You can visit the Greenwood County Library online at youseemore.com/Greenwood. The website offers access to digital magazines for kids and adults; a calendar, which includes an array of book and art project events; a number of research databases, including NewsBank; information on adult literacy programs; tutoring services; interlibrary loan services; a list of a variety of book- and computer-related classes and programs; searchable online library catalogs; a kids catalog; online library card application; and more.