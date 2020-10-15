Uptown Greenwood’s got the candy. Your help is needed to distribute it.
Uptown and Cornerstone are partnering for a Trunk or Treat Drive-Thru 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, at the newly renamed Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Elementary School. This is in place of the Boo Bash this year.
“Businesses and organizations are welcome to set up either a table or the trunk of a vehicle,” said Lara Hudson, Uptown Greenwood manager. “Halloween is going to be different this year. We want to do everything we can to make sure kids in our community still have a good experience, but still keep them safe.”
Trunks or tables must be set up no later than 5 p.m. Oct. 29.
“We have the candy and those who help with this are welcome to pass out information,” Hudson said. Call 864-942-8448 or email uptown@gwdcity.com to participate.
Face-coverings to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus are required for participants, Hudson said.
“We will have gloves and hand sanitizer,” Hudson said. “Kids can stick their trick or treat buckets or bags out the window of the car and one person from each participating business or organization can put the candy in them.”
Load up your car with costumed ghouls, goblins, superheroes and princesses.
Drive through the car pick-up line at 1608 Florida Ave. for candy and prizes. No walk-up traffic.
Emergency vehicles and first-responders will be on site to distribute candy.