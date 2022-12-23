Troy’s incumbent mayor, who lost re-election in November to a write-in candidate, was the only person to file for the special election to fill the seat.
Since the November general election, Troy has held two runoffs for a single city council seat and is gearing up for a special election. After Mayor Brian Dixon lost the general election to a write-in campaign that elected former mayor Wende Brown, Brown declined the position.
That triggered a special election to fill the mayor’s seat, and when filing closed at 5 p.m. Thursday Dixon was the only person to put his name on the ballot.
The election will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 7, and only voters registered to vote within the town of Troy are eligible to vote in this race. The single precinct for day-of voting is at Troy United Methodist Church at 127 Church St. W., Troy; voters can also cast a ballot early at the Voter Registration and Elections Office at 600 Monument St., Suite 13, Greenwood.
Dixon, on Thursday, said he hadn’t been notified of when the filing period was, and wouldn’t have known if not for a phone call from an Index-Journal reporter. Greenwood County Voter Registration and Elections Director Connie Moody said she emailed Dixon and Brown a notice of the election on Nov. 17, and while Dixon had called the voter registration office multiple times since, he had never asked her about the filing dates.
Dixon said he was frustrated over communication between the town and elections officials, and complained of the price tag for so many elections. Each race, he said, cost about $750 to put on since the general election, costing the town about $2,300.
“It’s unfair that our little town is financially handicapped and has to go through all this process to fill a seat,” he said.
If elected, Dixon said he would pay the fee to run this special election out of pocket.
The general election for Troy ended with a tie for a council seat: Tonya Dixon was on the ballot, but write-in candidate Larry Smith received the same number of votes. In a runoff election, the two came to another tie, triggering a third election to fill that single council seat. Dixon won in the second runoff, and her husband will now be the single name on the ballot in the second race to fill the mayor’s seat.
