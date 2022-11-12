The election isn’t over yet in Troy. After Greenwood County’s elections board certified the Election Day results on Friday, they called for a runoff for one Troy Town Council seat.

While Christopher Cox secured a Troy council seat with 32 votes, as did Nate van Landingham with 23 votes, there was a tie between Tonya Young Dixon and Larry Smith with 18 votes each.

