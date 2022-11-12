The election isn’t over yet in Troy. After Greenwood County’s elections board certified the Election Day results on Friday, they called for a runoff for one Troy Town Council seat.
While Christopher Cox secured a Troy council seat with 32 votes, as did Nate van Landingham with 23 votes, there was a tie between Tonya Young Dixon and Larry Smith with 18 votes each.
The runoff between Dixon and Smith will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 22 in the single voting precinct in Troy. Results from that race will be certified Nov. 25.
Dixon, 49, works as an office manager at Abbeville Chiropractic Center. She’s married to Brian Dixon, who was ousted Tuesday as mayor by write-in candidate Wende Brown.
“What really attracted me to run was no one had signed up to run for the seats that were being vacated,” she said. “There’s some old stuff that needs to be changed. We need to see more stuff brought in for the children.”
If elected, she said her main goal is to help the town grow and renew some of its aging elements. The town ordinance book is filled with outdated laws, she said, and she’d like to see a new fire department built.
“Just to bring new life to the community, so that when people pass through they don’t just see a flashing light and some run-down buildings,” she said.
Smith, 42, was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area in Florida. He and his wife moved to Troy in 2016 to raise their family in a smaller town. Smith worked to print the Tampa Tribune newspaper, and in South Carolina worked at Self Regional Healthcare as a safety specialist before becoming a Greenwood Fire Department firefighter for the past two years.
One of Smith’s neighbors was running a write-in campaign and asked Smith if he’d be willing to get written in as well. He and his wife have considered community-building activities like getting neighbors together for caroling during the holidays and delivering treats to older neighbors who might be homebound.
“I think I can do that,” he said. “I just really hope to keep this small town community exactly that — Warm, heartfelt and united.”
During Friday’s vote certification meeting, the voter registration and election board certified 45 failsafe ballots from registered voters who had moved without changing their addresses. They also approved 13 emergency provisional ballots, which are valid ballots from registered voters.
Then they had to consider a number of challenged ballots. Some featured errors at the state-level that transposed one voter’s identity over another, others included people without photo ID, some were denied for having a photo ID but not bringing it to the polls while nine were denied by voters who had moved to Greenwood County but were still registered to vote in another county.
