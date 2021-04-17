A Troy native and military veteran recently celebrated a milestone.
Retired Chief Petty Officer Joseph New, a native of Troy, turned 90 this month at his home in Temple, Texas, a news release from the Navy’s community outreach office.
“It’s been a great 90 years and I’m looking forward to the next 90 years,” New said in the release.
New joined the Navy in 1952 and served for 20 years as a ship’s serviceman working on many ships, including an aircraft super carrier — the USS Independence.
For his birthday, the Temple Police Department, sailors assigned to the Navy’s recruiting station in Temple, friends and neighbors gathered at New’s home to help him celebrate his birthday.
“This demonstrates that the Navy is a family whether you on are active duty, in the reserves or retired,” Naval Aircrewman 2nd Class Katherine Knox said in the release. “This also bring Navy Awareness to the community and shows them that we care.”
New was presented Navy memorabilia and a 2021 Navy Fiesta Medal.
James Johnson, who has known New for more than 15 years, joined the celebration.
“Mr. New came into my facility one day as a veteran in need of reconditioning and has been coming ever since,” Johnson, a health coach with Central Texas Veterans Healthcare System, said in the release. “We put him on a program and we became friends.”
New was also joined by Operations Specialist 1st Class Trevon Jacksonlyons and Chief Navy Counselor Brian Ozment in celebrating his birthday.