Troy Mayor Brian Dixon will be the only name on the ballot Tuesday for the special election to fill the mayor’s seat in Troy.
Dixon lost the general election in November to a write-in campaign that elected former mayor Wende Brown, but Brown declined the position. That triggered a special election, which will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Voters registered within the town of Troy are eligible to vote in this race, with the town-wide election having a single precinct at Troy United Methodist Church, 127 Church St. W.
The county election office will accept failsafe ballots on Monday at 600 Monument St., Suite 13, Greenwood. Failsafe ballots are mostly for registered voters who have recently changed address but are still living in an area eligible to vote in the election — they can vote failsafe and have their vote counted despite the address on their registration not being updated yet.
Lelion Elledge with the county voter registration department said the county had no votes cast during the early voting period, which ended Friday.
This special election comes after Troy had a tie in the general election for a council seat, followed by a tie at the runoff and a final third election that secured Tonya Dixon — who is married to Brian Dixon — a seat on town council. The mayor previously told the Index-Journal he thought the small town was being burdened by the expenses of running so many elections and said he would pay the fee to run the special mayoral election if he’s elected.