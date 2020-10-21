Abbeville’s historic Trinity Episcopal Church is now within $30,000 of funds needed to completed Phase Two of its renovation, thanks to a grant from a Georgia foundation.
The $125,000 grant is from the Watson Brown Foundation of Thomson, Georgia. While the foundation’s primary mission is funding need and merit-based college scholarships to students in Georgia and South Carolina, it also awards grants pertaining to history and culture.
Mike Bedenbaugh, executive director of Preservation South Carolina, said he learned of the grant being awarded recently.
“We appreciate the faith the Watson Brown Foundation has in our efforts to save this community cultural icon,” Bedenbaugh said of Trinity Episcopal, noting he has “high confidence” donors will respond to help get Phase Two completed and enable remaining phases of restoration to move forward.
“With those donations coming in during the next few months for Phase Two, we should be able to start permanent repair on the steeple, starting in January,” Bedenbaugh said. “When Phase Two is finished, the steeple spire should be fully restored. We also have a certificate of occupancy for the church, allowing the church to be open the rest of 2020. The first wedding scheduled to take place in the church is Saturday.”
Additional phases necessary to complete restoration include another $2 million in work to be done, repairing stucco on the church exterior and interior, restoring the church organ and windows, Bedenbaugh said.
“It’s not open for just anybody to walk in, but we will schedule times with the congregation to have it open in the near future, for people to enjoy the sanctuary,” Bedenbaugh said.
Because of the success of the Sacred Spaces campaign by Preservation SC with Trinity Episcopal, Bedenbaugh said an agreement is in the works for another church restoration project in the Lakelands area. Details to be announced soon.