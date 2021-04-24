A combination of higher food supply prices and the inability to fill job openings — both related to the COVID-19 pandemic — has put a pinch on restaurants, including those in Greenwood.
“We’ve already had to go up on our pricing,” said Howard Corley, owner of Howard’s on Main. “It looks like we are going to have to do it again because there are some shortages going on as far as certain things, especially chicken.”
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said food prices edged up 0.1% in March, and are up 3.5% since last year. The cost of food consumed at and away from home also rose 0.1%.
According to the BLS, demand shocks and problems with supply chains contributed to increased volatility in import, export, producer and consumer prices in the months following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meat, fish, dairy and eggs were especially affected by the shifting economy brought on by the pandemic.
BLS collects data from thousands of restaurants and other establishments selling nongrocery food items. The increasing cost of fuel has also caused suppliers using trucks to increase prices. The gasoline index continued to increase, rising 9.1% in March.
At the onset of pandemic-related restrictions a year ago, many restaurants and other sampled establishments were closed, and many others had limited online menus, restricting the pricing availability.
“Basically, your meat and your products that have petroleum in them have gone up at least a 20% increase here in the last couple of months,” Corley said. “That’s because we were once an independent supplier of fuel, and we now are leaning on OPEC. That increases the prices of anything that’s made out of any kind of fuel. We use a lot of throwaway stuff because of the situation we are in with the pandemic, whether that be food wrap, to-go boxes to cups and plastic straws.”
That means Corley has had to pass along the cost increases to his customers.
“We have to,” he said. “At the first of the year, we went up on pricing. It’s going to slowly have to go up again. That means I’m going to have to increase these people’s pay and compensate them for when they go out to the grocery store.”
Corley said it has a ripple effect.
“It’s a trying time,” he said, “for anyone, not only restaurants. People are just ready to get out, at all costs. I don’t know what the percentage of people are that have gotten the stimulus package, or whatever they call it. They get good money out of that and they spend it.”
Corley is using all throw-away eating supplies because of the pandemic. He said his workers are ServSafe compliant with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. Retail food establishments in South Carolina are required to have a least one certified food protection manager.
In addition, Corley said the federal government’s COVID-19 relief stimulus checks have affected his business.
“My suppliers are having to go up (on prices) because people are not working,” he said. “They are going to be able to sit at home and make more money than they are out working, and that’s increased our pricing because they can’t get product out of the field.”
Steve Harrington, general manager of Sports Break, echoes Corley’s sentiments about how the stimulus packages have affected the restaurant industry.
“I’m in the same boat every other industry is in right now,” he said. “You can’t go anywhere and not have somebody with a ‘now hiring’ sign. “I’m still short 12 staff. When you are talking about a staff of 50, that’s 25%. I’ve been trying to hire for six months. People are making more money staying home. Our government is giving people not only enough money to put food on the table, but let’s take a vacation, let’s go to Las Vegas, let’s go to Myrtle Beach, let’s go to Gatlinburg.”
Harrington said he’s talked with friends who have been on vacation over spring break.
“Service is down in all these places because everybody is hiring,” he said. “Myrtle Beach? If you are coming to visit, bring somebody with you who wants to wait tables. Everybody’s hurting.”
Harrington also pointed to the increase in fuel prices as having an effect on the industry. It all means longer hours for Harrington.
“I work more positions,” he said. “Everybody in management is doing a little bit more. I spend a lot less time at home than I used to.”
Harrington said he works 60-plus hours per week. Does he see any change coming?
“If our government will stop giving money away,” he said. “Our great-great-grandparents are going to be paying for all of this. You can’t just keep printing money.
Josh Curry, general manager of The Mill House, said the price of goods and restaurant prices are “not flat” because of the Consumer Price Index.
“It’s not even close,” Curry said. “For us, when COVID first hit, the first problem we saw was shortages. It was your normal, everyday supplies that people were buying up, like beef, chicken, stuff like that. When they (suppliers) start shutting down, it’s a trickle-down effect.”
For example, Curry said, the effects on the price of corn created a shortage for farmers who couldn’t get enough corn to feed their cattle.
“A true global economy just came screeching to a halt when it came to food service,” he said. “Even once the shortages started to kind of flatten themselves out, the price increases on our end were way above normal inflation.
He said the Mill House couldn’t do an across-the-board price increase.
“We just had to bite the bullet, to be honest with you,” Curry said. “There were a few items on the menu that we started to raise prices on, but it really wasn’t what our costs were.
“Just financially, looking at our menu, it didn’t make sense to put the same percentage increase on something for guest fees, which is what I pay for versus what I get. I’m the kind of person where, if I go to a restaurant and pay $20 for a hamburger, if it’s a fantastic product, then, yeah, it’s worth paying $20.”
He said it wouldn’t make sense, considering what people were going through during the pandemic, to raise prices.
“We have a lot of underlying costs, too,” Curry said, “because, for a long time, everything was to-go. You had boxes, napkins, plates.”
Curry said the price of beef is starting to decrease, and the Mill House goes “through a good bit of beef,” Curry said. “For the most part, it was the processing plants. If processing plants shut down, they are making fewer hot dogs, for example.
“So, supply goes down and demand goes up. It’s a domino effect with those larger places, where they can’t produce enough food, and they’re not making enough money, so they have to furlough people. Now they have less people doing the job, but demand is not going anywhere because people still have to eat. We see the brunt of it. We see it on our end.”