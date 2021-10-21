Trick-or-treating is still set to take place on Halloween in Ware Shoals, according to the town.
A misunderstanding led Greenwood School District 51 to post that the town had decided to observe Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 instead of on the 31st, which falls on a Sunday this year.
The town is having Scare on the Square, a trunk-or-treat-type event where businesses set up a table and distribute candy, on Saturday.
A town employee who answered the phone Wednesday morning said that doesn’t mean it’s telling people to trick-or-treat on Saturday.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is encouraging people to stay safe and follow COVID-19 safety recommendations throughout the holiday season.
“It’s no secret that, during this pandemic, major holidays have led to increases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC public health director. “We want to avoid that over the next few months, and that starts with keeping each other safe during Halloween through the rest of the holiday season.”