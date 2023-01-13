Trentsie Williams will take the reins of the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce next month following a lengthy search for a new president and CEO to lead the organization.
Williams is currently the chief financial officer for GLEAMNS Human Resources Commission Inc. in Greenwood and has been actively involved in the Chamber’s work and programs.
Williams, who will be the Chamber’s 10th CEO and president, follows interim Chamber CEO Cathy Miller. Miller agreed to a six-month stint to lead the Chamber after its board removed Barbara Ann Heegan from the post in May of 2022. That decision came after months of conflict between Heegan and the board. Heegan was hired at the end of 2019, following a stint as head of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce in Oneonta, New York.
The search for a new CEO and president began during Miller’s term.
Williams, who begins her new post at the Chamber on Feb. 13, received a unanimous vote from the Chamber’s board Tuesday and following a nationwide search that also included local applicants.
“The Chamber has been an integral part of my professional development through its programs and events, as well as providing me an opportunity to network with other business leaders, “ Williams said in a press release. “The Chamber’s work is critical to the business community. I am looking forward to working with the Chamber’s board, volunteers, staff and greater community to grow the organization and to ensure the livelihood of local businesses.”
Kristin Manske, who led the organization’s search committee, had praise for Williams’ selection.
“We had many strong candidates from throughout the country. We had a tough decision, but Trentsie was the ideal choice for our community,” Manske said in a press release. “She brings a wealth of experience in management and leadership to the Chamber. With her exceptional background, demonstrated success, and experience, she is uniquely positioned to represent every company and organization in our business community; she is an experienced nonprofit executive and a proven leader.”
“We believe that (Williams’) leadership skills, experience, and passion for helping businesses along with her high level of energy will be a great fit for our Chamber,” Jeff Smith, chairman of the board of directors, said in the release. We strongly believe that she will help take the Greenwood Chamber to the next level.”
Williams is a graduate of Pensacola Christian College with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and a minor in political science. She has a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of South Carolina Aiken.