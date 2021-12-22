As the holidays arrive and 2021 draws to a close, we are still — unfortunately — in the midst of a global pandemic.
Many public health officials are advising that we consider scaling back the number of people at our holiday gatherings to keep people safe and to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in our communities.
Another thing we should consider as we plan for family gatherings and holiday parties is the fact that, for many people, holiday spirits do not come from a bottle.
Nearly half of all Americans do not drink alcohol on a regular basis, according to the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
In 2019, 50.8% of Americans reported drinking alcohol in the past month. In other words, 49.2% of people do not regularly drink. (Source: SAMHSA’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health)
There are many reasons why people choose not to drink.
More than 378,000 South Carolinians are currently living in recovery from a substance use disorder. So, you are very likely to know someone in recovery. Maintaining their sobriety is very important to them.
Furthermore, there are other medical conditions that also prohibit the use of alcohol. These include pregnancy, diabetes, digestive disorders (such as ulcers and diverticulitis), heart issues, kidney problems and depression.
Some people take a prescription medication that would negatively interact with alcohol. Plus, remember that alcohol does not mix well with most over-the-counter cold medicines.
And many people prefer to serve as the designated drivers for those who do choose to drink.
Despite their sizable numbers, these non-drinkers are often overlooked at holiday gatherings where the only truly appealing beverage choices contain alcohol. These non-drinkers want choices beyond soft drinks and bottled water.
Unfortunately, many party planners go through their guest lists determining who prefers what alcoholic beverage. This holiday season, we ask that you consider your non-drinking guests who also want something tasty but non-alcoholic.
There are lots of festive “mocktail” drinks that will show your guests you made a special effort to provide beverages that appeal to everyone.
Here are 11 “mocktail” recipes to enjoy and share with your guests this holiday season.