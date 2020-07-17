Southern eclectic flair cuisine has found a home in Uptown Greenwood. While many restaurants continue to navigate the challenges of COVID-19, one new restaurant owner said he is ready for the challenge.
Ricardo Martin launched Trapped Cuisines on Friday, bringing his love for Southern fusion to Greenwood’s plate.
“Cooking has always been my passion,” Martin said.
After catering for the past three years, Martin said he wanted to open a restaurant of his own, something he has wanted to do for a long time.
Martin previously made plates of food for the community on Tuesdays in his parent’s backyard, hence the name “Trapped Tuesdays.” After the popularity of his plates began to grow, he sought out the proper permits to operate a business. He said that is when opening a restaurant became a reality.
“I knew that there was a door that God opened for me and he closed it because he wanted me to go through another door,” Martin said.
Trapped Cuisines opened Friday with dishes like a “Pull Up Box” which is veggie fried rice with a choice of shrimp, steak or chicken. Martin said his signature dish is his pulled pork and collard green egg rolls served with a blackberry habanero sauce.
For dessert, Martin had red velvet cupcakes and Reese’s cupcakes on display for customers picking up their to-go plates.
Trapped Cuisines will be open 5-9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Surfing Saturday will feature seafood and Sunday Funday Brunch will be a brunch type menu with chicken and waffles and more of Martin’s creations.
The restaurant will be open for lunch Tuesday and Friday-Sunday. Martin said he hopes to begin serving dinner soon but wants to make sure to keep his guests safe through the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the heels of Main Street Market closing, Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie said she is glad to see new businesses in the city.
“As many businesses are facing COVID-19 related challenges and closing their doors, it’s refreshing to see new businesses opening,” Wilkie said. “I look forward to meeting the owners and sampling the cuisine.”
Trapped Cuisines is located at 220 Phoenix St. Face masks are required for entry into the restaurant.