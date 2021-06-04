It’s the road more traveled that is getting attention in Greenwood County.
Greenwood County’s Transportation Committee chose which transportation-related projects would get funding during a meeting Thursday.
Before doling out funds, Greenwood County Engineer Rett Templeton reminded the committee that state law dictates funds must be set aside for the state Department of Transportation to use before money can be allocated elsewhere. Templeton provided the letter from SCDOT’s C Program Manager, Ivana Gearheart.
“Each CTC is required to spend at least 27.3% of its apportionment on the state system,” Gearheart’s letter said.
To that end, the committee allocated $621,000 to SCDOT to be used to fund state-maintained roads. Leon Fulmer, SCDOT’s Greenwood resident maintenance engineer, provided a list of state-maintained roads that are most needed to be addressed totaling more than $10 million.
The next largest sums of money allocated went to the City of Greenwood and Greenwood County.
Chairperson Calhoun Mays reminded the committee members that Greenwood County was allocated two more dollars than the City of Greenwood last year.
“I think y’all did that since I wasn’t here last year,” Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie said.
This year, the committee allocated $372,500 to the City of Greenwood and $371,500 to Greenwood County. Both entities submitted a complete list of roads needing repair from both last year’s allocation and what they would like for this year.
“We didn’t get our projects bid,” Robert Russian, director of public works for Greenwood County, said about the previous year’s list.
The city and the county are going to bid out the roads from both year’s lists since 2020 provided many challenges with the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Russian said that the even split between the city and the county is fair.
“We are all in it together,” Russian said.
Wilkie was also happy with her side’s sum, including the city’s additional $1,000.
“I’m glad I made it to the meeting,” Wilkie said.
The Town of Troy is set to receive $16,400 for a beautification project that would replace some road signs and combine new signs with decorative poles and hardware, according to a letter from Troy Mayor Brian Dixon.
“Your favorable consideration in this matter will greatly impact the beauty of our town,” Dixon’s letter said.
Troy will cover any additional cost associated with the project, the letter said.
The committee also allocated $75,000 to the Town of Hodges to add sidewalks at Hodges Elementary and Hodges Park.
A request for $150,000 to repair North Riegel Avenue, Kathryn Way and Mill Street in the Town of Ware Shoals was granted by the committee.
The Town of Ninety Six submitted a list of roads that need repair but did not submit any cost estimates. Committee members reserved some money for the town should it submit cost estimates in the future.