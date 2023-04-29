Two thousand twenty, plus three.
That’s how organizers for the rescheduled bicentennial celebration for one of Greenwood county’s longest-established Methodist churches are referring to their upcoming community festivities May 7.
“We do want to invite anybody who would like to come,” said Tranquil United Methodist Church member Martha Vincent. “The church started with brush arbor and it’s been here 200 years. So much has changed.”
Early history of the church is not clear, members say. But, Tranquil is regarded as the “birthplace of Greenwood’s Methodism.”
It is believed the first church building was a log cabin, in use from 1820 to 1838, followed by a frame building from 1838 to 1898. That was followed by a white frame church occupied between 1897 and 1952, to which additions were made, including Sunday school rooms and, later, a Christian education building. Construction of the present structure began in April 1970. The church’s newest parsonage was built in 2009.
Tranquil UMC had been celebrating its bicentennial throughout the early part of 2020, the actual year of the church’s 200th anniversary, with big plans three years ago to host a homecoming celebration May 17 that year.
But, COVID-19 concerns changed all that. Initially, the church planned to delay homecoming until June 22, 2020.
COVID-19 lingered and so did concerns for public health.
“We had to postpone it because of COVID,” Vincent said.
“Four of us, longtime members, have worked together to compile history of the church,” Vincent said. “A lot of the history we have was compiled by a longtime church historian here at Tranquil, Mrs. Leo Wilson, who worked at the public library, And an outreach committee is working hard for the big celebration we are having May the 7th. ...The church began about 1820.”
In its early days, Tranquil shared a pastor with three other Methodist churches: Asbury in Verdery and two more, Ebenezer and Quarry. Asbury disbanded in the early 1930s according to Tranquil’s history and members relocated to Tranquil.
For the May 7 bicentennial celebration, the community is invited to the 11 a.m. morning worship service with preaching by the Rev. Robert Stillwell and a hymn medley featuring traditional favorites.
During the celebration day, mementos from various occasions will be displayed.
Among mementos is a cornerstone from one of Tranquil’s earlier church buildings, longtime church member Joe Langley said.
A large stained glass window in the current church building’s narthex was made from windows in Tranquil’s former wooden sanctuary.
Langley’s mother, Clara, had a 50-year tenure as church organist and pianist and he has been attending Tranquil for more than 80 years.
“Because my mother played music for the church, every time we had a wedding or funeral, I was there,” Langley said. “And, it used to be that when we got ready to build something as a church or buy a new organ, a blackboard would be put up in the front of the church. The building committee chairman would get up and say we need contributions. People would stand up and put their hands up and pledge. When we finished a building, we wouldn’t just drop the fund. It would continue on, so we would have money for the next project.”
The current church building’s stained glass narthex window is actually from stained glass used in the white frame church building that preceded it.
And present-day friends and members of Tranquil UMC are invited to peruse a book, printed in 2020, “Tranquil United Methodist Church: A History of the Church and Its People,” complete with vintage photographs, recollections and written details.
Details include that an elderly minister serving the church, the Rev. J.T. Miller, collapsed and died after a homecoming service in 1929 and that waist-high dividers among the pews were once the norm, with women seated on one side of the church and men on the other, yet courting couples were permitted to sit together.
Interesting to note, the first wedding documented to take place in Tranquil was Jan. 10, 1947. Before that, weddings took place in the church parsonage.
“In the earliest days, a minister traveling a circuit, riding from church to church, conducted services,” Vincent said.
Tranquil was not assigned a minister of its own — what’s referred to as a “station” church, until 1852.
Early settlers in Greenwood County from Protestant denominations were primarily Baptists, Methodists and Presbyterians, Vincent said, noting prominent congregations from 1911 and earlier attended churches including Mt. Moriah Baptist, Tranquil Methodist and Rock Presbyterian. (The latter dates back to the 1770s.)
Dinner on the Tranquil church grounds has long been a tradition.
“The missionary society was known for raising money through chicken suppers,” Vincent said. “According to recollections in our history book, many people came out to enjoy fried chicken, rice, gravy, potato salad and cake. And, they always sold out.”
May 7, a meal will be served after Sunday services in the church social hall.
“We have some good cooks here,” Vincent said.
Youth and children’s ministries have long been a part of Tranquil’s church traditions, too.
“I have some huge trophies from state championship men’s and women’s softball that are going to be part of our displays,” said church member Gail Murph. “All that kind of stopped after COVID, but church softball teams were very popular. ... We have jerseys and one complete uniform ... and there just might be bubblegum and Tootsie Roll pops, what used to be given to everybody during softball games.”
Murph said the church’s original altar table and collection plates from Asbury church, whose membership became part of Tranquil when Asbury disbanded, will also be highlighted, along with weddings, Easter egg hunts and other church happenings through the years. A number of Bibles from the church and families and pastors’ photos will be displayed.
Homecoming bicentennial invitations have been mailed to families and friends with ties to Tranquil UMC.
“We’ve tried to contact families and former members,” Vincent said.
The church is at 1702 McCormick Highway, S.C.10.