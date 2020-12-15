When emergency strikes people want the best help they can get, and the Greenwood City Fire Department has proven it’s among the best.
Effective Jan. 1, GFD will have a Class 1 Public Protection Classification from the Insurance Services Office. A rating of one is the best a fire service can get, and is reflective of the quality of the fire department, along with the availability of water supply and the quality of Greenwood’s emergency communication system.
“When I took over as chief, my goal was before I retired to reach an ISO rating one,” said Chief Terry Strange. “The fire department can do everything in their power and get a perfect score, but if you don’t have water, you aren’t going to get it.”
The department had a score of three when Strange took over, and earned a score of two in 2006. This goal has been about 14 years in the making, and he said it took a lot of hard work and dedication on the part of his firefighters.
They brought their response times down so the first engine can get on any fire scene in the city within five minutes, and the last truck will be there within nine. They’ve pushed to diversify everyone’s training, so that each staff member is being trained on the job above them as well. That way, when a firefighter retires, there’s always someone available to step into his role.
“I like to consider it as our department is a Swiss army knife. They can mitigate any situation they come across,” Strange said.
Through grants, the department has picked up rescue equipment and the training to go with it, all without costing city taxpayers. They’ve pushed themselves to learn low and high-angle rescue techniques, and this year the firefighters dug trenches beside Station One to train in trench rescue.
“It means they’ve done the work to get there quicker and provide a more proficient service,” Strange said. “I’d put my guys up against anybody in the country. They are top-notch individuals in every aspect of the job.”
As Greenwood grows, he said its need for an expanded fire service will grow. The department is eying such areas as the Avondale neighborhood for a new fire station, but Strange said for now his staff have dedicated themselves to staying sharp and responding quickly.
The department is in a transitional period, with a lot of veteran staff nearing retirement. That’s why they’ve been working with people likely to fill those shoes, Strange said. Still, it’s getting harder to convince people to sign up for a job in emergency services.
“A lot of people don’t think about the fire service if they aren’t already part of it,” he said. “It doesn’t matter how much experience you have when you get here. We don’t set you up for failure.”
While working as a volunteer and getting certified as a firefighter before applying makes an applicant more appealing, he said the department has hired uncertified people and put them through training. It’s a rewarding career, he said, when you know you get to help people daily.
“It’s more of a calling than a profession,” he said. “And I don’t have to worry at night when I go home, because I know I’ve got the best there is coming out of here, whatever the call may be.”