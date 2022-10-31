Don’t go into the woods after dark.
Well, you actually could go into the woods this past weekend, but at your own risk — a risk of being spooked along a trail of fears.
Grayson Norville’s “macabre” dream to bring a night of fright to area residents became a reality as he welcomed people to brave a haunted trail he created in the woods behind the old Greenwood Farmers Market near the former civic center site.
Norville, who said his 70-something father was his biggest helper, has dozens of ghouls, goblins, skeletons and other scary stuff. Blood-dripping mannequins lined the roped-off trail as kids and adults made their way along an eerie path that was enveloped by a bit of a fall chill.
Actors donned a variety of monster costumes and positioned themselves along the wooded path to scare anyone who dared to venture their way.
Norville has worked at numerous haunted locations across the South, including haunted houses, jails, firehouses and hospitals. He put on a haunted trail in the woods near his house in Mathews Mill Village for the past two years; however, this year he worked with the Parks and Recreation Department to use the land behind the Farmers Market for a much-bigger public event.
“Ever since I was a kid, I’ve been into it and have been acting in haunted trails and haunted houses,” Norville said. “I was like, ‘Man, I want my own thing.’ So, a couple of years ago, we started doing it at our house. All kinds of kids would come, and they loved it; so, I was like, ‘Well, let’s go to the next level.’”
Norville has always liked scary things.
“I might get it from my dad,” Norville said. “He used to read the scary monster comics back in the day, and he loved it. It’s just a fascination I’ve always had with the macabre and the really odd things in life.”
Norville has been collecting decorations and scary figures for at least 15 years. He keeps them in three storage units. Norville is fascinated with Halloween and its origins.
“I love the scariness of it,” Norville said. “The Celtics were kind of the ones who created the Samhain, as they used to call it, or All Hallows’ Eve, as it later became. I do believe there is an energy in the air right now. It’s an amazing season. I love the color changes, the fall and I love the horror, all the kids dressing up. I love when people love getting scared.”
Norville put on his first professional event a couple of months ago when a music group hired him to go to Ohio and do a haunt for a music festival.
“It was amazing,” Norville said. “We actually built that from the ground up.”
Norville said Greenwood needed something like the haunted trail around Halloween.
“There’s nothing else like it right now,” he said. “There’s one in Clinton and one in Greenville, but I don’t think there’s anything like this going on in Greenwood for people to get out and have a good time.”
Norville’s father, David, has been his No. 1 supporter.
“He’s 75, and he’s got more energy than all of these kids around here,” Norville said.
About a dozen actors from across the Carolinas and Georgia participated each weekend night, popping up from behind trees or hidden brush as patrons made their way along the self-guided tour.
“Some of them will jump out and scare you, and others will kind of get in your face and torment you with words,” Norville said. “They’re all different.”
