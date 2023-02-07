Paint a picture in your mind of a tow truck driver.
Got it?
Now meet Marty Bowie, who works for his father, owner of Terry’s towing service in Greenwood.
Marty likely won’t match the image you pictured.
He is the philosophical sort, often reflecting on deep thoughts about society and its problems as he drives around the city. He’s a world traveler who has visited several developing nations. He enjoys snow sports — and he’s a creative soul, using the training he received in college to develop websites and online marketing campaigns.
“I freelance,” Marty said. “I’m an IT guy and I’m a web designer and a graphic designer. I help people do all kinds of stuff, from managing their own websites or building new ones, and doing digital advertising. I’m kind of like a two-man show. I do two things at once.”
Those skills are much different from the ones he uses in the family towing business.
“I like working with my hands and being outside,” Marty said. “When you sit at a desk for years — decades, even — it’s nice to get outside. That’s why I moved out west for so many years. I love skiing, snowboarding and hiking. Just being in the mountains.”
When Marty was about 8, his father started giving him an allowance for his help in towing vehicles. The “help,” at that point, was mostly play. Marty recalls getting to work the controls for the cranes that do the lifting.
“I kind of grew up in those trucks out there,” Marty said. “I used to spend a lot of time with my dad. It’s fun, if you’re a kid, with those trucks and equipment. You’re always fascinated by it.”
He said his parents encouraged him to pursue his own dreams. He wasn’t steered toward a definitive path in the towing industry, and his parents always gave him choices.
“I had a choice on Sunday morning,” Marty said. “I could either go play golf with my dad or go to church with my mom.”
Terry’s towing service handles a variety of calls, from stranded motorists to wrecks to vehicles impounded by law enforcement. Marty recently pulled a wrecked vehicle from underneath a house.
“It was some kind of medical emergency, and that happens a lot,” Marty said. “People have a seizure or a heart attack or something, and they literally hit the gas and keep on going.”
He said onlookers couldn’t believe that his smallest truck was able to extract the vehicle.
“All kind of stuff happens,” Marty said. “One of our night drivers one time had to pull (a vehicle) up off a bridge. It’s a tough business. It’s not like what most people think it is.”
Terry has taken a step back from the business, although he’s still involved.
“When my old man started wanting to slow down, I figured it would be a good time to come help him since I was familiar with it,” Marty said. “He did it for so many years, getting up in the middle of the night. He made a really good living for himself. My dad is a successful guy, with not a lot of education. I went to school. He went to work.”
Driving a tow truck has helped Marty see many different parts of Greenwood — and that has provided him a window into the lives of people who live in those communities. He’s particularly troubled by some of the poverty he sees.
“A lot of folks here, for years, have been on hard times in Greenwood,” he said. “You can drive around and see it. It’s sad. I’ve been to third world countries. I’ve seen my share of poverty; but, in general, it’s really upsetting to see it so close to home. You can’t judge. You’ve got to put yourself in other people’s shoes.”
That’s part of the reason he refuses to go on repossession calls.
“We don’t like to hit people when they are down,” Marty said.
He said “you learn a lot about this city when you drive a tow truck.”
“You get to see parts of this town I would say that most people don’t see — and neighborhoods most people don’t drive into,” Marty said. “You see people living off the land, right here in Greenwood.
“You see amazing gardens and things like that; but, you also see a lot of poverty. You see places where it doesn’t look like people should be living, but they are living there. There’s a lot of poverty here. I’ve traveled to a lot of places, and the poverty is upsetting to see — because you see it firsthand, right there.”
Most people don’t drive $80,000 cars, Marty said, so he most often interacts with people who drive rundown, unreliable vehicles. He said he gets a lot of repeat business because he treats everyone with respect.
“That’s just how I grew up,” he said. “I would never judge anyone. Everybody falls on hard times. But Greenwood is especially tough.”
Marty doesn’t automatically tow abandoned cars. He usually puts notes on them.
“We want to give them time to move it,” he said. “We don’t want to take it from people who need it the most.”
Greenwood is a unique place in that it has many small businesses, Marty said. He is somewhat compelled to honor his father by carrying on the family tradition.
“I want him to feel like what he built is going to continue on,” he said. “He’s worked hard all his life. He grew up on the wrong side of the tracks. He used his business sense and entrepreneurial spirt to make this happen.”