Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 81F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: September 9, 2022 @ 3:46 am
The Town of Troy and the Troy Community Circle of Friends will host its second Patriots Day Celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Troy Community Center.
The event will remember the families affected by Sept 11, 2001 and honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. There will be outdoor games and a waterslide, along with music from DJ Swade.
Hamburger and hot dog plates will be served at 1 p.m. The Circle of Friends will also hold a 50/50 drawing at 3 p.m. The event is free.
