Town of Troy's National Night Out slated for Tuesday From staff reports Aug 3, 2022 By KELLY DUNCAN kduncan@indexjournal.com The Town of Troy will host a National Night Out event Tuesday with festivities starting at 5 p.m. at the Troy Community Center, 119 Church Street.A pizza party begins at 6 p.m. There will also be games and bounce houses for kids in addition to free gifts and National Night Out T-shirts.