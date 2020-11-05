The Town of Troy has been awarded a grant from the Municipal Association of South Carolina.
“The Town of Troy applied back in August of this year for a Hometown Economic Development grant through the Municipal Association of South Carolina,” Troy Mayor Brian Dixson said in an email.
Troy was selected as one of 12 cities and towns in the state with populations ranging from 93 — Troy’s population – to 11,524 to receive the grant. Fifty-two municipalities applied, a release from MASC said.
The town was awarded $25,000 to renovate Troy’s town hall to make it ADA-compliant. Town Hall was used as the town’s polling place until a few years ago when the Greenwood County Board of Voter Registration and Elections found compliance issues with the location.
The Troy precinct has been voting at the Troy Methodist Church social hall, which was determined to have the least amount of issues, Dixon said.
The grant includes a 5% match by the town.
MASC’s board of directors created the Hometown Economic Development grant program in 2016. The grant is intended to provide funds for projects which will produce results that can be measured, the release said.
The nearby City of Belton was also awarded a grant to improve the look of its downtown area and recruit new business. The city will also provide matching grants of up to $2,500 to rehabilitate storefronts.
Troy also applied for a second grant from MASC.
“Last month, the Town of Troy applied for a 50% match — Public Works Property and Liability Reduction grant through the Municipal Association of South Carolina which would provide up to $4,000 in matching funds,” Dixon said.
The town wants to install two solar-powered EVOLIS Radar Speed Signs near the town limits on Highway 10.
“A community safety and risk assessment had identified several hazards that exist, one being the danger that is present from speeders that are traveling on SC Highway 10, which runs through the heart of the town,” Dixon said.
The devices will capture a vehicle’s speed and notify the motorist that they are speeding. The devices also will record the radar data so it can be analyzed by law enforcement. Law enforcement can then determine peak times of the day and which day of the month to concentrate resources on speed limit enforcement, Dixon’s email said.
Council voted unanimously to fund this project.
Dixon also said the town received a $5,000 grant from Colonial Pipeline for the purchase of first responder medical bags.