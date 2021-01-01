Greenwood County has been issued a tornado watch until 8 p.m. tonight, according to an alert from the National Weather Service.
Greenwood is the only county in the Upstate to be affected, but it does affect the towns of Ware Shoals and Ninety Six.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Updated: January 1, 2021 @ 4:47 pm
Greenwood County has been issued a tornado watch until 8 p.m. tonight, according to an alert from the National Weather Service.
Greenwood is the only county in the Upstate to be affected, but it does affect the towns of Ware Shoals and Ninety Six.