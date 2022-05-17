Ali the Gator slinks among the grasses and vines of a small pond. It was one of the first topiaries Greenwood’s horticultural crews put out in Uptown this year. INSET: Emmett, the Citadel Bulldog, was among the first large topiaries Greenwood horticultural crews took from the city greenhouse and brought out to Uptown.
Emmett. the Citadel Bulldog was among the first large topiaries Greenwood horticultural crews took from the city greenhouse and brought out to Uptown. It takes most of the day to move even a couple of these topiaries safely.
Ducks, alligators, bulldogs and pandas have made their way Uptown. Next up, a tiger and a mermaid.
Greenwood’s horticultural crews have been busy taking their creative and colorful topiaries from their greenhouse on Phoenix Street and bringing them Uptown. The topiaries are a highlight at the annual South Carolina Festival of Flowers and bring in people from throughout the state and beyond to gawk at the floral sculptures.
Ali the Gator slinks among the tall grasses of a pond outside of Uptown businesses, while a pair of “dabbling ducks” waddle their way downstream at the pond outside of Howard’s on Main. Emmett the Citadel bulldog stands tall and proud, his cap atop his head, staring out into the parking lot.
“This is the exciting time,” said Jimmy McInville, a horticulturist who has spent the better part of the past year cultivating and shaping the topiaries for their big debut. “So far, the Facebook page has blown up.”
McInville said he’s been digging up old photos of these topiaries from 15 years ago, when they first became a part of the Festival of Flowers. Seeing how they’ve developed and changed over time has been a blast, he said.
Diana Fetters, who heads up the horticultural crew, said it takes a Bobcat to lift some of these hefty topiaries onto an automotive trailer. They’ve rented a material handler — what appears to be a forklift with a telescoping arm — to help set the pieces in place.
“Tomorrow I think we’re moving the mermaid and the Clemson Tiger,” Fetters said. “It’s freaking exciting. I know the community tells us how excited they are to see them.”
Once the hand-crafted, living sculptures are in place, Fetters said crews install rubber tubing to their frames to provide drip irrigation to water the flowers and plants. Working with these sculptures for months, Fetters said she’s grown attached to them, and was proud of all the city staff that made it possible to put these on display.
For McInville’s part, he said he’s already got ideas on how to better display the topiaries he’s helped set in place. Ali the Gator is going to get a lift — McInville said he’s going to bring a stump to help lift the gator out of the surrounding grass and vines and help it stand out better.
“I’m a bit of a perfectionist when it comes to this stuff,” he said with a chuckle.
