Graduation day celebrates hard work and new beginnings — but there was no “Pomp and Circumstance” or tassel-turning for Greenwood County’s newest firefighting recruits.
In the past, when people have wanted to become firefighters in Greenwood County, they shared their interest with a station and then the fire service tried to schedule a training class through the fire academy. Like many training schools, though, the state fire academy requires a minimum number of students.
“You might have two people express interest in January, but then require a minimum of 10 students, and that was the problem,” Greenwood County Fire Chief Steve Holmes said.
But firefighters in the Hodges and Northwest stations teamed up with Abbeville County firefighters to come up with a new system. Instead, they organized a condensed series of classes into their own fire school, then sought out recruits to sign up.
These classes take months. It’s about 180 hours of training to reach firefighter 1 — the first tier of certification — then another bout of 50 hours to hit the next tier. With firefighter 2 training, Holmes said these recruits could work anywhere in the country battling blazes.
“You’ll get your basic firefighting skills, advance firefighting skills and hazmat skills, all in one class,” Hodges Chief Jim Baber said. “Firefighter two extends into command-style fighting. You can be in charge of a crew, going in with a few people.”
Pooling their resources, Hodges and Northwest partnered with Due West Fire and Rescue to make this local fire school happen, one in the summer of 2020, another in the fall. They put the word out through each station and fire services portal online.
Holmes said he’s lucky to get a handful of recruits a year. They had 10 recruits in no time.
Eden Mosely heard about it through her boyfriend, who has been in the fire service for 10 years. Her 15-year-old son is interested in firefighting, so she said she wanted to experience it firsthand before he got involved.
Brett Pate comes from a military family, and when he left The Citadel after a medical concern, he saw the fire service as a way to pursue his interest in search and rescue operations. Similarly, Jeremiah Coleman’s ROTC instructor suggested firefighting to him. He surprised himself when he stepped up to take the classes.
“My first reaction was that I’m really about to be a firefighter,” he said.
They were joined by Hunter Johnson, Morgan Clary, Nathan Pennington, Nak Amiri, Peter Thurlow and others who followed the call to serve the public.
“I went through a quarter-life, or I guess mid-life crisis. Quit my job,” Amiri said. “It was just something I could do where I could make a real difference.”
In the August heat, Johnson described walking for miles fully suited up in firefighting gear. The physical strain nearly made him doubt himself, but he said practicing every day and seeing himself get better pushed him forward.
“Once you get your gear on, it’s muscle memory,” he said. “For me, it was everyone in my department pushing me. ... Once you get into it, you don’t want to give up.”
These recruit-focused classes are designed for people to feed off each other, Baber said. Everyone steps up to help their classmates. The camaraderie you build in recruit class is what pulls you through it, he said.
The firehouse served as a welcoming home, at that.
“I was a little nervous at first,” Clary said. “Being a female, a lot of people look at you different because it used to be an all-male service. You grow to become a big family, and you all learn together.”
Each of the recruits persevered through training and passed their firefighter two tests.
“This group probably ought to be put on a poster somewhere for what can happen in a volunteer fire service,” he said. “I’m as proud of this group of recruits as I am of anything during my six years.”
And how does it feel to be certified to work as a firefighter anywhere in the U.S.?
“Can you say badass in the newspaper,” Amiri said with a laugh. “It feels good, but it also feels like this is where my learning really begins.”
There’s a long way to go, Thurlow said, and passing the firefighter 2 training only means you can start learning the practical lessons of firefighting. There’s a weeklong class on ladders alone, so there’s plenty of expertise left for them to gain throughout their careers.
“It feels great to finally be able to start,” Thurlow said.
They’ve all got their eyes on their next classes, some already getting interviews at stations throughout the state. Moseley was a junior lifeguard as a child, and plans to do dive training with the State Guard; she’s already certified in swift water rescue. Clary starts EMT school in August, and Pate is headed back to The Citadel this fall before enlisting with the National Guard as a hazmat and natural disaster relief specialist.
“We’re the last resort for everything. We’re first in and last out,” Baber said. “Now is when they’ll start to go out and get training in whatever they’re interested in. That’s where you find your niche.”
The Maltese Cross, the symbol of firefighters around the world, is the mark of an instant friend for them now, said Northwest Deputy Chief Chad Jones. When another firefighter sees them wearing the cross, or spots it on a bumper sticker, they know they can rely on each other for help.
Holmes doesn’t have any illusions that he’ll keep all of these new recruits; their skills let them work at any fire station. If the fire service can host training classes like this each year, though, he said it could help deal with the slow loss of volunteers facing stations everywhere.
“We all found out how far we can push ourselves through this,” Amiri said, “and for all of us, it was further than we thought.”