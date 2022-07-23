Hundreds of South Carolina's top delinquent taxpayers paid the state more than $8.5 million in 2021 after their debts were published online.
The payments mean that some of those owing the most in state tax debt have paid more than $17 million over the past two years as part of the South Carolina Department of Revenue's (SCDOR) top delinquent taxpayers program.
The program publicly lists the state's top 250 individual and business tax debtors. The SCDOR publishes the names to provide transparency, fairness and accountability. The lists can be found at dor.sc.gov/top250.
The lists are updated quarterly. Each of the current delinquent taxpayers is in tax lien status, making the debts public.
“Tax revenues are essential to the financial well-being of our state," SCDOR Director Hartley Powell said in a press release. “When noncompliant taxpayers don't pay their fair share, the tax burden unfairly shifts to the compliant taxpayers. We are all in this state together, so it is important to hold delinquent taxpayers accountable."
The listed business and individual delinquent taxpayers owe more than $104 million in taxes. Individual tax debt on the list ranges from a low of $72,570 to a high of $2.7 million. Business tax debt on the list ranges from a low of $103,681 to a high of more than $2.7 million.
Before names are published, the SCDOR exhausts efforts to collect the debts. The agency sends letters, calls or makes personal contact multiple times to help these taxpayers comply.
Following are the businesses and individuals from the Lakelands on this year’s Top 250 lists of delinquent taxpayers:
Businesses
I Need Someone Inc., Ware Shoals, $216,273.91
Best of Friends Social Club, Greenwood, $125,234.06
Simon D Inc., Greenwood, $115,877.49
Individuals
L. Teachey Jr., 618 Fairway Lakes Road, Greenwood, $189,987.61
Stephen Geoly, 116 Woodcrest Court, Greenwood, $125,450.38
Sidney Jones Jr., 126 Oakland St., Greenwood, $88,507.94